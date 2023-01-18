Vue School
How Do I Drag and Drop in Vue?

Learn to make a drag and drop interface to manipulate array data in Vue.js. Drag to sort array or drag elements between different arrays.
Getting Started with Vitest for Vue.js and Vite Testing

Learn how to start testing Vue js apps with Vitest, the perfect testing framework for Vite-powered projects. Quick, simple, and effective.
Charles Allotey
Improving Reactivity in Vue.js with VueUse

Learn how VueUse with 200+ Vue composition utilities improves reactivity, optimizes performance, and streamlines UI creation in Vue.js 3.
Charles Allotey
How to Build Feature Rich Forms in Vue.js

Build feature-rich forms for Vue applications with validation, submission states, i18n, and more with FormKit's simple but flexible API.
Daniel Kelly
Techniques for Sharing Data between Vue.js Components

Learn all techniques to share data between Vue.js components. Discover how to pass data with props in Vue for smooth component communication.
Charles Allotey
Getting Started with Nuxi (Nuxt CLI)

Unlock the power of Nuxi – the fast and efficient CLI for Nuxt. Simplify your development workflow and start building with ease!
Charles Allotey
Understanding the Directory structure in Nuxt 3

Explore the Nuxt 3 directory structure and learn how to organize your project for optimal performance and scalability in Nuxt.js.
Charles Allotey
Nuxt Rendering Modes and Hybrid Rendering

Explore Nuxt Rendering Modes like SSG, SSR, SPA, and ISG. Learn hybrid rendering in Nuxt for ultimate flexibility per route.
Daniel Kelly
How to Package and Distribute a Vue.js 3 Plugin on NPM

Learn how to package and distribute a Vue.js 3 plugin on NPM. Use Vite to build it and vue-tsc to generate types for optimal DX.
Daniel Kelly
Latest Vue School Courses

JavaScript Error Handling
PREMIUM

JavaScript Error Handling

54 min| lessons

Error handling is an essential part of JavaScript development. This course starts with the fundamentals and helps you grow by translating the basics into best practices.

Beginner
Build a Google Docs Clone with CKEditor in 30 Minutes
FREE

Build a Google Docs Clone with CKEditor in 30 Minutes

45 min| lessons

Build a feature-rich document editor in no time with CKEditor. Learn how to integrate enterprise-grade text editing capabilities (like rich text, real time collab, and image uploads) into your applications with minimal effort.

Intermediate
Building Shader Effects in Vue
IN PROGRESS
PREMIUM

Building Shader Effects in Vue

41 min| lessons
More lessons coming soon

Learn how to integrate GPU-driven shaders into Vue components: build a WebGL shader from scratch, work with uniforms and textures, and create reactive, high-performance visuals—all within Vue’s lifecycle.

Advanced
