There are tons of Vue.js learning resources available ( we offer many ourselves! ), but in-depth courses that guide you through building a complete real-world application are rare.
This course is designed to give you the practical skills and confidence to build real-world Vue.js applications!
We'll build a full-fledged project management application like Asana, Jira, or Monday.com, taking you through every step and decision along the way. Check it out.
Use the latest tech in the ecosystem
Whether you're a beginner or experienced Vue developer, a team looking to upskill, or a dev ready to upgrade from Options API, the Vue.js Masterclass 2024 Edition will equip you with the knowledge and skills to build amazing Vue 3 applications.
Master Composition API and Pinia for clean, maintainable code.
Build full-fledged, scalable Vue.js apps with the latest features and best practices.
Learn the basics first with our fundamentals course and our components course
Then comeback to level-up your Vue 3 skills in the context of a real world app
Leverage the powerful Vue ecosystem to build modern web applications.
Get your team on the same page with modern Vue development practices.
Integrate seamlessly with the latest JavaScript ecosystem.
Onboard new team members quickly and efficiently.
To get the most out of this course, you'll need a solid foundation in JavaScript and Vue.js. Here's a quick checklist:
You should be comfortable with core JavaScript concepts like variables, functions, loops, conditionals and the like.
Familiarity with modern JavaScript features like arrow functions, template literals, and import statements will be helpful.
A basic understanding of Vue directives, components, and lifecycle hooks will ensure a smooth learning experience.
Mostafa is the primary instructor and the voice of the Vue.js Masterclass 2024 Edition. Mostafa brings over 7 years of e-learning experience, having honed his skills at major companies like Vodafone Intelligent Solutions (_VOIS). He's not just a teacher, he's a full-stack developer in the trenches, building real-world applications with Vue, Nuxt, Laravel, Tailwind, and more.
Daniel works behind the scenes alongside Mostafa to help develop the project and ensure the content is grade A. Daniel has over 10+ years development experience working with technology such as PHP, Laravel, Node, JavaScript, Vue.js, and more. He’s also been teaching with Vue School for the past 3 years and knows a thing or 2 about teaching others Vue.js.
Master Vue 3 with the Vue.js Masterclass 2024 Edition! We offer two flexible options to fit your learning style and budget.
per year
Technologies taught
/ once off
/ once off
Technologies taught
