logo

Vue.js
Master Class 2024 Edition

Build awesome Vue.js 3 apps while getting up to speed with the latest features and best practices (Composition API, Pinia, TypeScript, and more).

127 lessons 11 hrsIntermediate
castle

Tired of hello world projects and to-do lists?

Build for the real world

There are tons of Vue.js learning resources available ( we offer many ourselves! ), but in-depth courses that guide you through building a complete real-world application are rare.

Learn by Doing

Is there anything I’m missing with my VS Code setup that might make things easier?

Are there better/faster ways I could be creating my components?

Am I using the composition API effectively?

How can I make managing my routes and pages less tedious?

What should I actually be putting in my Pinia stores and what should be left as component state?

How can I make requests to my backend in a scalable/performant way?

How can I go from zero to a fully functional and scalable Vue.js application effeciently?

vuejs-masterclass

This course is designed to give you the practical skills and confidence to build real-world Vue.js applications!

Build a Production-Ready Product Management App

Use the latest tech in the ecosystem

We'll build a full-fledged project management application like Asana, Jira, or Monday.com, taking you through every step and decision along the way. Check it out.

Technologies covered in this course

Use the latest tech in the ecosystem

logo of Vite
Vite
logo of Vitest
Vitest
logo of VueUse
VueUse
logo of Vue Router
Vue Router
logo of Pinia
Pinia
logo of Typescript
Typescript
logo of Supabase
Supabase
logo of FormKit
FormKit
logo of ESLint & Prettier
ESLint & Prettier
logo of TailwindCSS
TailwindCSS
logo of Sentry
Sentry
logo of ShadCN Vue
ShadCN Vue
logo of Google Analytics 4
Google Analytics 4
logo of Google Tag Manager
Google Tag Manager
Composition API
ES2023
Schema.org

Here’s what you’ll learn

1

Development Environment Setup

2

Master Modern Vue Development

3

Data Management & Security

4

Building a Feature-Rich App

Who is this for?

Whether you're a beginner or experienced Vue developer, a team looking to upskill, or a dev ready to upgrade from Options API, the Vue.js Masterclass 2024 Edition will equip you with the knowledge and skills to build amazing Vue 3 applications.

developer

Vue.js Developers
Become Even Better!

Master Composition API and Pinia for clean, maintainable code.

Build full-fledged, scalable Vue.js apps with the latest features and best practices.

welcome

New to Vue?
Welcome Aboard!

Learn the basics first with our fundamentals course and our components course

Then comeback to level-up your Vue 3 skills in the context of a real world app

Leverage the powerful Vue ecosystem to build modern web applications.

team

Developer Teams:
Unify and Upskill

Get your team on the same page with modern Vue development practices.

Integrate seamlessly with the latest JavaScript ecosystem.

Onboard new team members quickly and efficiently.

Ready to jump in?

To get the most out of this course, you'll need a solid foundation in JavaScript and Vue.js. Here's a quick checklist:

javascript

JavaScript Fundamentals

You should be comfortable with core JavaScript concepts like variables, functions, loops, conditionals and the like.

es6

Basic ES6

Familiarity with modern JavaScript features like arrow functions, template literals, and import statements will be helpful.

vue

Vue.js Core Concepts

A basic understanding of Vue directives, components, and lifecycle hooks will ensure a smooth learning experience.

Meet Your Trainers

picture of Mostafa

Mostafa
Said Mahmoud

Mostafa is the primary instructor and the voice of the Vue.js Masterclass 2024 Edition. Mostafa brings over 7 years of e-learning experience, having honed his skills at major companies like Vodafone Intelligent Solutions (_VOIS). He's not just a teacher, he's a full-stack developer in the trenches, building real-world applications with Vue, Nuxt, Laravel, Tailwind, and more.

picture of Daniel

Daniel
Kelly

Daniel works behind the scenes alongside Mostafa to help develop the project and ensure the content is grade A. Daniel has over 10+ years development experience working with technology such as PHP, Laravel, Node, JavaScript, Vue.js, and more. He’s also been teaching with Vue School for the past 3 years and knows a thing or 2 about teaching others Vue.js.

Enroll in the Vue.js Master Class

Master Vue 3 with the Vue.js Masterclass 2024 Edition! We offer two flexible options to fit your learning style and budget.

Yearly

Vue School Yearly

Get 24% OFF
$300
$228

per year

Instant access to 70+ Courses, 1,400+ Video Lessons
Access to source code
Stream or Download Lessons
Access to Exclusive Slack Workspaces
New Content Every Week
Access to the Vue.js Master Class 2024 Edition
Invites to exclusive events

Technologies taught

piniavitevitesttypescriptformkitsupabaseeslintprettiergoogle-analyticsgtagsentrytailwindshadcn
Buy Now
Standalone

Master Class Standalone

Get 0% OFF
$349

/ once off

Lifetime Access: Access the course at your own pace, revisit lessons anytime.
Stream or Download Lessons: Choose the learning style that suits you best.
Source Code & Exercises: Deepen your understanding with downloadable materials.
Exclusive Slack Workspace: Join the discussion and get help from the community.
Buy Now
Lifetime

Vue School Lifetime

Get 25% OFF
$900
$675

/ once off

Instant access to 70+ Courses, 1,400+ Video Lessons
Access to source code
Stream or Download Lessons
Access to Exclusive Slack Workspaces
New Content Every Week
Access to the Vue.js Master Class 2024 Edition
Invites to exclusive events

Technologies taught

piniavitevitesttypescriptformkitsupabaseeslintprettiergoogle-analyticsgtagsentrytailwindshadcn
Buy Now

Have a Question?

Stay in the Loop

We create new and other awesome content all the time. Stay in touch to get updates on our latest news and courses!

© The Vue.js Master Class 2024. All rights reserved

Privacy PolicyTerms and Conditions