Privacy Policy

Last Updated: August 1st, 2018

BitterBrains inc ("we", "us" or "our") operates vueschool.io (the "Service" or "Vue School") registered in the United States, and in fulfilment with the withstanding laws of personal user information protection (Including the GDPR - "General Data Protection Regulation", applicable to those in the European Economic Area), informs you ("User") of the following information collecting policies and protections enabled to protect the user's personal information.

The user is acknowledging this policy and abiding by it by registering and/or the continued use of the website.

The user information collected by this website is needed in order to personalize the user experience and deliver a better service as explained below.

Terms & Definitions

User: Anyone that makes use of the website https://vueschool.io.

Service: The https://vueschool.io website operated by Vue School.

Personal Information: Information provided by the user to the Service that serves to identify the user in relation to the Service.

Non-Personal Information: Information collected automatically by the use of the Service or from the Service infrastructure itself (like, but not limited to: the browser used to access the website, IP location).

Cookies: Traceable pieces of information stored on your device whenever you surf the internet in general (not unique to this service).

Information Manager: The natural or legal person who (either alone or alongside others in charge) determines the reasons and the manner in which any personal information will be collected and processed. This role is fulfilled by us (Vue School).

Service Providers: Any natural or legal person who processes the information on behalf of the Information Manager. We may use the services of other Service Providers in order to process your data more effectively. (For example: Google Analytics).

Third Party Services: Services that are provided by other companies that collect and store your information according to their own Privacy Policies. (For example: Twitter, Stripe or Paypal, etc).

What Information we need from you and why:

Personal Information

In order to use or register into our Service we need a minimum amount of personally identifiable information from you, so we can identify you ("Personal Information"). This information may include but is not limited to:

Your first and last name

Your Email

This information will help us create an account for you and track your activity (lesson learning) when accessing the Service. It may also be used as means of contact with you in order to keep you updated of our latest services and news. You can opt out of receiving any of this additional information by clicking on the unsubscribe link of our Emails, or by accessing your profile and opting out.

Non-Personal Information

In order to keep improving our service for you we collect information on how the user accesses the website and the user activity during said use.

It may include information such as but not limited to: your IP address, the operating system, the web browser type and version and the Internet service providers utilized. As well as include the time and location of your visit and activity inside the service (what courses you visited, etc).

Why do we need Cookies?

We and our service providers collect small pieces of information in your browser, known as "Cookies".

Most cookies do not personally identify a user (unlike your email for example), they are used only to track activity and help the user have a seamless experience in the service.

We need cookies to keep you logged into your account, for example, or to trace your preferences of use of the service.

How we use this Information

We use the collected information for various purposes:

To give the user a seamless experience in our website allowing the user to use our several learning tools.

To identify and personalize the learning experience of the user in order to meet their needs.

To keep in touch with the user regarding the Service and subjects related to it.

To provide good customer support.

To keep improving the Service.

To better address any technical difficulties the user or the service may have.

General Data Protection Regulation GDPR Users

For the users residing in the European Economic Area (EEA), this Privacy Policy has been outlined in order to be compliant of the new regulations as of May 25, 2018.

As a Summary:

We may process your personal Information in order to be able to deliver you a seamless service and make a contract with you. This is why we ask to accept the Privacy Policy when creating a new account.

The payment information is handled by a third party service that has their own Privacy Policy. in our case:

Stripe (https://stripe.com/us/privacy)

Paypal (https://www.paypal.com/webapps/mpp/ua/privacy-full)

We do not have access to any sensitive information (like your credit card number or paypal password for example) regarding the payments made in behalf of this Service (https://vueschool.io). The same applies to the passwords the users create for their own accounts. They are encrypted and we have no way to access them.

How long do we keep your information?

Since the information we keep is minimal and of non sensitive content we keep the information for as long as we run the Service or until you delete your account. If you want to delete any information please email our support team at team@vueschool.io if you want your account deleted.

Our Service Providers & what they do

Digital Ocean Hosts our website and Database digitalocean.com Amazon S3 Hosts our backups aws.amazon.com/s3 Google Analytics Tracks and Reports Website Traffic analytics.google.com Google Adwords Advertising adwords.google.com Vimeo Video hosting and statistics vimeo.com Facebook Pixel Ad performance tracking facebook.com Twitter Analytics Ad performance tracking analytics.twitter.com Campaign Monitor Mailing List Management campaignmonitor.com Stripe Payment Gateway stripe.com Paypal Payment Gateway paypal.com Cloudflare Website performance & security cloudflare.com Hotjar Tracks and Reports Website Traffic hotjar.com

Our relationship with these third party services is on the most part for security purposes, user activity tracking and marketing, with the exception of the payment gateways Stripe & Paypal. In every case the information that we share with a third-party is disclosed within the third-party's privacy policy. In the case of Payment Gateways your credit card information is transmitted directly from you to the chosen service and they adhere to the standards set by PCI-DSS as managed by the PCI Security Standards Council, which is a joint effort of brands like Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover. PCI-DSS requirements help ensure the secure handling of payment information.

We do not have access to your credit card information or paypal account information.

The user should review the privacy notice of any third-party that will gain access to your Personal Data as part of the account connection. Our Privacy Policy only applies to activity within our Service we are not accountable for their individual services.

Location & Security of Information

The information we manage is securely encrypted and travels between US and European servers. Managed between Digital Ocean (https://www.digitalocean.com) and Amazon S3 (https://aws.amazon.com/s3/).

Each third party service provider strives for the highest security standards, however no form of data storage and/or transmission is 100% safe.

Your consent to this Privacy Policy followed by your submission of such information represents your agreement to that transfer.

Disclosure of Information

Only in the following cases we may find the disclosure of your personal information necessary by law:

To comply with a legal obligation

To protect and defend the rights or property of Vue School

To prevent or investigate possible wrongdoing in connection with the Service

To protect the personal safety of users of the Service or the public

To protect against legal liability

Your Account & Information

You have full access to your account and have the right to edit any information previously given to us. If you want to do something further regarding your information or terminate an account go to your Profile and delete your account. You can also send us an email to team@vueschool.io. We will do our best to fulfill your enquiries however we need to verify your identity in order to avoid malicious intents.

We have no control over and assume no responsibility for the content, privacy policies or practices of any third party sites or services.

Children's Privacy

Our website is for everyone but we are not responsible for underage users. If you are underaged please let your guardian know you want to learn more about programming and inform them of your online activities. There are many free things for learning enthusiasts.

Privacy Policy Updates

We strive to keep up-to-date with the latest security and users rights requirements online. Because of this the Privacy Policy may be updated after the first time you read it. However we will notify the user of any important changes through email or noticies in the service.

The date of last update can be found at the beginning of this Privacy Policy.

We are here for you

If you still have any enquiry about this Privacy Policy or anything regarding our Service please contact us: team@vueschool.io.