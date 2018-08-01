Terms of Service

Last Updated: August 1st, 2018

The user is acknowledging and agreeing to be legally bound by the terms of use of VUE SCHOOL by the continued use and or registration to the website. All materials and information are protected by applicable copyright and trading mark laws.

BitterBrains inc ("we", "us" or "our") operates vueschool.io (the "Service" or "Vue School").

Use License

The users have permission to access the courses and learning files as long as the comply with the copyright and terms of use in the case of free material and as long as they comply with the pertaining payment in the case of paid content. This material is for personal use only and the user may not modify, copy or use any material for any commercial purpose; remove copyright or try to pass this material as their own.

The right of use of the materials will end if we find the user violating any of these rules and restrictions.

Disclaimer

VUE SCHOOL is not responsible for the applications the users make of the information learned from this website. The only mission as an education portal is to provide everyone with pertinent information required to learn each programming language available in this website. We are not liable for what the user programs / builds with it, nor promise any end results beyond giving enough tools to the user for learning each subject.

Limitations

VUE SCHOOL is not responsible or liable for issues regarding the internet bandwidth of the user, or any issues on the user end. The user is liable for their own ability to process and use of the materials uploaded.

Some jurisdictions do not allow limitations on implied warranties, consequential or incidental damages, these limitations may not apply to you.

Revisions and Errata

The materials on this website may include technical, visual mistakes (or typos). We do our best to have the materials proofed and mistake free but if you see any mistakes let us know and we will do our best to correct them!

Links

Third party websites are not reviewed by us, and have their own terms of use and privacy policies as well as their own content not endorsed by VUE SCHOOL. The use of third party sites are on the own user's discretion.

Terms of Use Updates

As well as with the Privacy Policy these terms of use may be updated from time to time. The most recent update date can be seen at the start of the document. Always check for any changes to the terms of use.

Governing Law

VUE SCHOOL is registered in the United States of America (Delaware) but this terms have been updated to be compliant with the GDPR regulations for the users in the European Union.

Refund Policy

If you are not completely satisfied with our services, let us know within the first 14 days after your first payment, via contacting team@vueschool.io. We will refund in full your paid subscription amount.

You are not eligible for a refund when you have downloaded more than 10 videos or due to lack of usage.

Contact us

We are here for you, please contact us with any further enquiries: team@vueschool.io