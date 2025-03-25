Established in 2016, Vue School offers the most comprehensive Vue.js video library in the world with over 700 lessons available.

Vue School was founded in 2016 by our CEO Alex “hootlex” Kyriakidis. Alex is the author of the best-selling book, The Majesty of Vue.js , which was the first book to be released about Vue.js.

Following the release of the book, Vue.js continued to grow, as did the demand for a premium video course platform, and so the original Vue.js Masterclass was conceived. The course was a huge success and with the framework and ecosystem continuing to grow, Vue School was created to fill this growing demand.