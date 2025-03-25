Vue School
PlansArticlesGet CertifiedToolkitCrowdFunding
LoginCreate account
• LIVE WORKSHOP

Remote Vue.js Workshops

Learn new Vue and Web Development skills with the Vue School trainers live. Get your career to the next level with online training.

Remote Vue.js Workshops

A Typical Vue School Workshop

A typical Vue School workshop is intense, challenging, and fun. With theory, exercises, and group discussions, we tackle the requested topic and work to transform your development team to ultimately build and ship better products fast, and with fewer bugs.

Our workshops are carefully structured to cover the most critical areas in order to succeed with the chosen topic. In addition to the "need to know" info, we cover best practices, common gotchas, and edge cases.

You can also level up your team with an intensive onsite workshop from Vue School. No matter where you're located, we'll come to your office (or desired location) to train your team.

Upcoming Workshops

Vue 3 Composition API Workshop
Leverage the power of the Composition API to better organize your Vue.js components by logical concern, create reusable/stateful composables, and get the most out of TypeScript.
Icon
LIVE Training
Icon
April 16th 2025
Icon
5 hours
Icon
Online Classroom
Learn More
TypeScript + Vue Workshop
TypeScript is a super set of the JavaScript language that introduces static typing. Learn how to combine it with Vue.js for maintainable and scalable apps.
Icon
LIVE Training
Icon
June 18th 2025
Icon
5 hours
Icon
Online Classroom
Learn More
Nuxt Fundamentals Workshop
Nuxt is a framework built on top of Vue.js and is based on a powerful modular architecture. You can choose from more than 50 modules to make your development faster and easier. You don't have to reinvent the wheel to get PWA benefits, add Google Analytics to your page or generate a sitemap.
Icon
LIVE Training
Icon
November 12th 2025
Icon
5 hours
Icon
Online Classroom
Learn More
Building Single Page Applications
Learn how to leverage the power of the Vue.js ecosystem to build performant Single Page Applications.
Icon
LIVE Training
Icon
TBA
Icon
5 hours
Icon
Online Classroom
Learn More

Prefer a Personal Workshop for your team?

Our workshops are carefully structured to cover the most critical areas in order to succeed with the chosen topic. In addition to the "need to know" info, we cover best practices, common gotchas, and edge cases. We offer private workshops for your organisation. Speak to our team for more info.

Request Workshop
Remote Vue.js Workshops

Past Workshops

From Vue 2 to Vue 3: New Features and Migration
Icon
LIVE Training
Icon
March 15th 2023
Icon
5 hours
Icon
Online Classroom
Learn More
Nuxt 2 -> Nuxt 3 Workshop
Have you developed an amazing application on Nuxt 2? Looking to cash in on the new features of Nuxt 3? Learn all about the migration process in this workshop.
Icon
LIVE Training
Icon
April 5th 2023
Icon
5 hours
Icon
Online Classroom
Learn More
Nuxt 3 Fundamentals workshop
Learn the fundamental concepts needed to get up and running with building Nuxt 3 applications.
Icon
LIVE Training
Icon
July 5th 2023
Icon
5 hours
Icon
Online Classroom
Learn More
Vue.js Fundamentals Workshop
Learn the fundamental concepts needed to get up and running with building Vue.js applications.
Icon
LIVE Training
Icon
June 28th 2023
Icon
5 hours
Icon
Online Classroom
Learn More
State Management with Pinia Workshop
Pinia is a state management solution for Vue.js applications that’s easy and intuitive to use. It’s modular by default, extensible, and type-safe, making it a great choice for large scale apps.
Icon
LIVE Training
Icon
October 25th 2023
Icon
5 hours
Icon
Online Classroom
Learn More
Vue 3 Composition API Workshop
Leverage the power of the Composition API to better organize your Vue.js components by logical concern, create reusable/stateful composables, and get the most out of TypeScript.
Icon
LIVE Training
Icon
November 6th 2023
Icon
5 hours
Icon
Online Classroom
Learn More
TypeScript + Vue Workshop
TypeScript is a super set of the JavaScript language that introduces static typing. Learn how to combine it with Vue.js for maintainable and scalable apps.
Icon
LIVE Training
Icon
December 6th 2023
Icon
5 hours
Icon
Online Classroom
Learn More
TypeScript + Vue Workshop
TypeScript is a super set of the JavaScript language that introduces static typing. Learn how to combine it with Vue.js for maintainable and scalable apps.
Icon
LIVE Training
Icon
April 11th 2024
Icon
5 hours
Icon
Online Classroom
Learn More
Vue 3 Composition API Workshop
Leverage the power of the Composition API to better organize your Vue.js components by logical concern, create reusable/stateful composables, and get the most out of TypeScript.
Icon
LIVE Training
Icon
June 13th 2024
Icon
5 hours
Icon
Online Classroom
Learn More
State Management with Pinia Workshop
Pinia is a state management solution for Vue.js applications that’s easy and intuitive to use. It’s modular by default, extensible, and type-safe, making it a great choice for large scale apps.
Icon
LIVE Training
Icon
October 10th 2024
Icon
5 hours
Icon
Online Classroom
Learn More
Nuxt Fundamentals Workshop
Nuxt is a framework built on top of Vue.js and is based on a powerful modular architecture. You can choose from more than 50 modules to make your development faster and easier. You don't have to reinvent the wheel to get PWA benefits, add Google Analytics to your page or generate a sitemap.
Icon
LIVE Training
Icon
December 5th 2024
Icon
5 hours
Icon
Online Classroom
Learn More
Vue.js Fundamentals
Learn the fundamental concepts needed to get up and running with building Vue.js applications.
Icon
LIVE Training
Icon
December 14th 2022
Icon
5 hours
Icon
Online Classroom
Learn More
Vue 3 Composition API
Leverage the power of the Composition API to better organize your Vue.js components by logical concern, create reusable/stateful composables, and get the most out of TypeScript.
Icon
LIVE Training
Icon
February 2nd 2023
Icon
5 hours
Icon
Online Classroom
Learn More
Maximizing Vue.js Potential: A Workshop for Tech Leads and Engineering Managers
During this event, you will learn about the latest training and certification opportunities available to help you and your team stay up-to-date on the latest Vue.js best practices and techniques.
Icon
LIVE Training
Icon
April 3rd 2023
Icon
3 hours
Icon
Online Classroom
Learn More
State Management in Vue.js with Pinia In-Person at VueConf US ( conf ticket included)
When an application starts growing, managing components state might become tedious and overwhelming. This is where Pinia comes to our rescue. Pinia is a state management pattern + library for Vue.js applications. It serves as a central store for data needed across multiple components.
Icon
LIVE Training
Icon
May 24th 2023
Icon
5 hours
Icon
Online Classroom
Learn More
State Management with Pinia
Pinia is a state management solution for Vue.js applications that’s easy and intuitive to use. It’s modular by default, extensible, and type-safe, making it a great choice for large scale apps.
Icon
LIVE Training
Icon
TBA
Icon
TBA
Icon
Online Classroom
Learn More
State management with Vuex
Vuex is a state management pattern + library for Vue.js applications. It serves as a centralized store for all the components in an application, with rules ensuring that the state can only be mutated in a predictable fashion.
Icon
LIVE Training
Icon
TBA
Icon
5 hours
Icon
Online Classroom
Learn More
Nuxt Fundamentals
Nuxt is a framework built on top fo Vue.js and is based on a powerful modular architecture. You can choose from more than 50 modules to make your development faster and easier. You don't have to reinvent the wheel to get PWA benefits, add Google Analytics to your page or generate a sitemap.
Icon
LIVE Training
Icon
TBA
Icon
5 hours
Icon
Online Classroom
Learn More
Vue 3 New Features
Upgrade and optimize your Vue applications by leveraging the new features and changes introduced in Vue 3.
Icon
LIVE Training
Icon
TBA
Icon
5 hours
Icon
Online Classroom
Learn More
Testing JavaScript Fundamentals
Learn the basics of unit testing JavaScript applications and ship Vue.js projects with more confidence and less bugs.
Icon
LIVE Training
Icon
June 18th 2020
Icon
5 hours
Icon
Online Classroom
Learn More
Testing Vue Components
Learn how to write component tests that matter and improve the quality of your applications as well as your developer experience.
Icon
LIVE Training
Icon
July 9th 2020
Icon
5 hours
Icon
Online Classroom
Learn More
TypeScript + Vue
TypeScript is a super set of the JavaScript language that introduces static typing. Learn how to combine it with Vue.js for maintainable and scalable apps.
Icon
LIVE Training
Icon
TBA
Icon
TBA
Icon
Online Classroom
Learn More

Vue School Workshops Stats

Workshops count

100+

Workshops
Companies count

400

Companies
Developers count

30,000

Developers

FAQ

What are the workshop prerequisites?

+

How long are the workshops?

+

How do I get access to my workshop ticket?

+

Will I get a Payment Confirmation email for my workshop ticket?

+

Can I ask questions during the live workshop?

+

Is it possible to arrange a custom workshop for my team?

+

If I can't make the workshop date, can I stay on the waiting list to attend the next workshop?

+
Vue School Character Illustration

Interested in all upcoming Vue School Events?

Join our Vue.js community to get started:

Sign in

Our goal is to be the number one source of Vue.js knowledge for all skill levels. We offer the knowledge of our industry leaders through awesome video courses for a ridiculously low price.

More than 200.000 users have already joined us. You are welcome too!

Products

CoursesWorkshopsVue Master Class 2024 EditionMastering Nuxt

Business Services

Remote WorkshopsDeveloper HiringVue School Developer Toolkit

Events

Frontend NationVue.js NationNuxt NationVue.js Forge

Connect with us

About UsCareersContact UsRequest a courseRequest a feature

Plans

ResourcesNews & TutorialsAffiliate Program

Follow us on Social

© All rights reserved. Made with ❤️ by BitterBrains, Inc.

Privacy PolicyTerms and Conditions