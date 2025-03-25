A Typical Vue School Workshop

A typical Vue School workshop is intense, challenging, and fun. With theory, exercises, and group discussions, we tackle the requested topic and work to transform your development team to ultimately build and ship better products fast, and with fewer bugs.

Our workshops are carefully structured to cover the most critical areas in order to succeed with the chosen topic. In addition to the "need to know" info, we cover best practices, common gotchas, and edge cases.

You can also level up your team with an intensive onsite workshop from Vue School. No matter where you're located, we'll come to your office (or desired location) to train your team.