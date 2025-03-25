Testing JavaScript Fundamentals

This workshop will give you a solid head start on your testing journey. It covers the fundamentals of how to test any JavaScript application, including what's needed to test Vue and React applications.

We start with essentials topics, like what unit testing is, what features/code you should write tests for, and the essential features of the testing framework Vitest.

During the workshop, we'll be working with a ShoppingCart object. We will write tests for our data models, learn how to mock global modules such as Axios, and our own implementations. We'll learn about the risks mocking introduces and learn powerful testing strategies we can use to create non-flaky, high-quality, and reliable tests. We'll also cover the Snapshot testing technique.

Throughout the day you will practice what you learn by working on a lot of hands-on assignments with live help from Daniel. Many of the exercises are designed to learn how to test real-world applications and common architecture.

After you are done with the workshop, you will be able to test your JavaScript applications with confidence by writing reliable tests. You'll know how to spy on your code, mock global modules, and how to stub your objects when you need to control the outcome of different cases, including error handling.

By the end of the workshop, you'll have a solid understanding of testing, the tools needed, the workflow, and know which testing strategy to use in different scenarios.

Topics

Introduction to Testing. What is testing, what are the benefits, different types of testing

Introduction to Vitest (JavaScript Testing Framework)

Knowing what to test, and what not to test

The characteristics of good and bad tests

Advanced testing Strategies

Stubs

Spies

Mocks

Snapshot Testing

Workflow and organizational tips and recommendations

Test factories

Who is this for

This is an essential workshop for developers that want to start testing their JavaScript and Vue.js applications. The workshop covers the required fundamentals of testing in general, which is the primer before you learn how to test your Vue.js applications.

If you don't know what stubs, spies, or mocks are, or when to use them or if you're uncertain on how to mock modules or API requests or just don't know where to begin to become a testing ninja, then this workshop is made for you!

Prerequisites

Intermediate JavaScript knowledge

Please note:

The Testing JavaScript Fundamentals workshop is part 1 in our testing workshop series. We will not cover how to test Vue.js components in this workshop, for that please see part 2 - Testing Vue.js Components.

Topics covered in this workshop are a required prerequisite for Testing Vue Components.