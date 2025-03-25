Vue School
Elevate Your Teams Vue.js Knowledge

Deepen your developers skills with intensive tailor-made workshops

Corporate training

Our Live Group Training Customers

Johns Hopkins University
The Sandbox
Lumen
Fox
Why Choose Vue School
Workshops?

High-Quality Training

Learn from industry experts with practical experience.

Hands-On Approach

Gain actionable skills through practical exercises and real-world projects.

Flexible Formats

Choose from standard workshops or customize training to meet your specific needs.

Certification

Earn completion certificates and digital badges to showcase your new skills.

Community and Support

Access exclusive resources and continuous learning opportunities.

100+

Workshops

400

Companies

30K

Developers

Why Vue.js Expertise Matters

In a world driven by cutting-edge web applications, proficiency in Vue.js becomes
pivotal. It's not just about creating interfaces; it's about crafting experiences.

73%

Improved Productivity

Teams well-versed in their tech stack are 73% more productive.

source: Developer Productivity Report 2023)

60%

Lowered Onboarding Costs

Efficient training can lead to a 60% reduction in onboarding costs.

source: TechLearning Annual Survey 2023)

40%

Better Software Quality

Teams with superior Vue.js skills produce 40% fewer bugs.

source: Software Quality Impact Study 2023)

80%

Enhanced Employer Branding

Over 80% of front-end developers prefer to work in organizations that invest in their learning and development

source: State of Developer Experience Report 2023)

Our Workshops

State Management with Pinia
Live training
2 Days

State Management with Pinia

Learn to use Pinia, an intuitive state management solution for Vue.js applications.
Nuxt 3 Fundamentals Workshop
Live training
2 Days

Nuxt 3 Fundamentals Workshop

Learn essential features of Nuxt 3 for building efficient Vue.js applications.
Building Single Page Applications
Live training
2 Days

Building Single Page Applications

Learn to build performant Single Page Applications using the Vue.js ecosystem.
Vue.js Fundamentals Workshop
Live training
2 Days

Vue.js Fundamentals Workshop

Learn essential Vue.js features for building applications from scratch.
From Vue 2 to Vue 3: New Features and Migration
Live training
2 Days

From Vue 2 to Vue 3: New Features and Migration

Explore Vue 3 features and learn how to migrate from Vue 2 to Vue 3.
Vue 3 Composition API
Live training
2 Days

Vue 3 Composition API

Learn to use the Composition API for better component organization and reusability.
Nuxt 2 to Nuxt 3
Live training
2 Days

Nuxt 2 to Nuxt 3

Learn the differences between Nuxt 2 and Nuxt 3, and how to migrate projects.
TypeScript + Vue Workshop
Live training
2 Days

TypeScript + Vue Workshop

Learn to combine TypeScript with Vue.js for maintainable and scalable apps.
Testing JavaScript Fundamentals
Live training
2 Days

Testing JavaScript Fundamentals

Learn the basics of unit testing JavaScript applications, including Vue.js projects.
HTML and CSS Workshop
Live training
2 Days

HTML and CSS Workshop

Learn foundational web development skills with HTML and CSS.
Testing Vue Components
Live training
2 Days

Testing Vue Components

Learn to test Vue.js components using Cypress Component Testing and Vitest.
Meet The Team

Daniel Kelly

Daniel Kelly

Vue.js, State Management, Performance Optimization.

10+ years in front-end development,
5 years with Vue.js.

Mostafa Said

Mostafa Said

Vue.js, Component Design, User Interface Development.

8+ years in front-end development,
4 years with Vue.js.

Alex Kyriakidis

Alex Kyriakidis

Vue.js, Component Design, User Interface Development.

12+ years in front-end development, 8 years with Vue.js. Wrote the first book on Vue.js

Amer Latif

Amer Latif

Workshop Consultant

12+ years of Ed-Tech and learning technologies experience

Daniel Nelson

Daniel Nelson

Workshop Consultant

8+ years of Ed-Tech and learning technologies experience. 3 years with Vue School

Roxi Muller

Roxi Muller

Workshop Consultant

3+years experience in the ed-tech experience and 7+years plus in customer success

Connect with Our Experts

Workshop Structure

Our dedicated workshops, lasting 2 days or more, provide in-depth live training tailored to your team's specific needs and projects, offering far more personalized attention than our public video courses or workshops. They are structured to be effective for all learning styles, maximizing information retention, and can be further refined to cater specifically to the learning styles present within your team.

In-Depth Coverage: More time to explain concepts, allowing your team to fully understand and apply them.

Contextual Learning: Training framed in the context of your team's projects and challenges.

Interactive Modules: Each day is divided into modules with theory, exercises, and extensive Q&A sessions.

Unlimited Access: Unlimited access to trainers during the workshop, discussing code and challenges from your projects.

Why Choose Live Group Training By Vue School?

Rapid Skill Acquisition

Accelerate your team's learning curve with our intensive and engaging workshops and comprehensive course material.

Customized Content

Each workshop is expertly crafted to address your team's unique challenges and questions.

Expert Instructors

Led by experienced Vue.js professionals with real-world development experience.

Continual Learning

Post-workshop support to clarify doubts and provide guidance, coupled with detailed reference material, ensure continuous learning.

Transparent and
Flexible Pricing

Standard Group Training

Our standard workshops offer a comprehensive learning experience, designed to suit the needs of diverse teams. With clear pricing and no hidden fees, you can plan your training budget with confidence. Explore our pricing details in the slider document linked below.

  • Bullet pointCost-Effective Learning: Get access to high-quality training at competitive rates.
  • Bullet pointStructured Curriculum: Benefit from a well-organized course that covers all essential topics.
  • Bullet pointExpert Instructors: Learn from industry experts with extensive experience in Vue.js.
$1,000
per Participant

How many participants do you need?

5
25
Total Cost:People: seat sign 5 seats
$5,000
Frequently Asked
Questions

Who are the Live Group Trainings for?

Which Live Group Training format is best for my team?

Can we request a workshop to be delivered at a specific location?

Read More FAQs

More Benefits
to your team

Get the Official Vue.js Certification

Becoming a Certified Vue.js developer can benefit your team with improved morale, productivity, skills, and efficiency. Offering this certification motivates developers to learn new skills, build and ship better products faster, and broaden the variety of skills available. Your team can also improve competence and confidence to handle any task, leading to better knowledge retention and efficiency.

On Demand Learning for teams

Vue School offers more than 1,000 video lessons on Vue.js and the broader ecosystem, including Pinia, TypeScript, Composition API, and many more. Benefit from discounts on team purchases and get all your developers trained up and up-to-date with new lessons released each week. Video lessons mean that your team can study what they need to do in their own time and at their own pace.

Contact Us

Ready to take the next step

