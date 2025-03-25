Live Group Training

Deepen your developers skills with intensive tailor-made workshopsGet started Today!
In a world driven by cutting-edge web applications, proficiency in Vue.js becomes
pivotal. It's not just about creating interfaces; it's about crafting experiences.
Teams well-versed in their tech stack are 73% more productive.
source: Developer Productivity Report 2023)
Efficient training can lead to a 60% reduction in onboarding costs.
source: TechLearning Annual Survey 2023)
Teams with superior Vue.js skills produce 40% fewer bugs.
source: Software Quality Impact Study 2023)
Over 80% of front-end developers prefer to work in organizations that invest in their learning and development
source: State of Developer Experience Report 2023)
Vue.js, State Management, Performance Optimization.
10+ years in front-end development,
5 years with Vue.js.
Vue.js, Component Design, User Interface Development.
8+ years in front-end development,
4 years with Vue.js.
Vue.js, Component Design, User Interface Development.
12+ years in front-end development, 8 years with Vue.js. Wrote the first book on Vue.js
Workshop Consultant
12+ years of Ed-Tech and learning technologies experience
Workshop Consultant
8+ years of Ed-Tech and learning technologies experience. 3 years with Vue School
Workshop Consultant
3+years experience in the ed-tech experience and 7+years plus in customer success
Our dedicated workshops, lasting 2 days or more, provide in-depth live training tailored to your team's specific needs and projects, offering far more personalized attention than our public video courses or workshops. They are structured to be effective for all learning styles, maximizing information retention, and can be further refined to cater specifically to the learning styles present within your team.
In-Depth Coverage: More time to explain concepts, allowing your team to fully understand and apply them.
Contextual Learning: Training framed in the context of your team's projects and challenges.
Interactive Modules: Each day is divided into modules with theory, exercises, and extensive Q&A sessions.
Unlimited Access: Unlimited access to trainers during the workshop, discussing code and challenges from your projects.
Accelerate your team's learning curve with our intensive and engaging workshops and comprehensive course material.
Each workshop is expertly crafted to address your team's unique challenges and questions.
Led by experienced Vue.js professionals with real-world development experience.
Post-workshop support to clarify doubts and provide guidance, coupled with detailed reference material, ensure continuous learning.
Our standard workshops offer a comprehensive learning experience, designed to suit the needs of diverse teams. With clear pricing and no hidden fees, you can plan your training budget with confidence. Explore our pricing details in the slider document linked below.
How many participants do you need?
Becoming a Certified Vue.js developer can benefit your team with improved morale, productivity, skills, and efficiency. Offering this certification motivates developers to learn new skills, build and ship better products faster, and broaden the variety of skills available. Your team can also improve competence and confidence to handle any task, leading to better knowledge retention and efficiency.Get Certified
Vue School offers more than 1,000 video lessons on Vue.js and the broader ecosystem, including Pinia, TypeScript, Composition API, and many more. Benefit from discounts on team purchases and get all your developers trained up and up-to-date with new lessons released each week. Video lessons mean that your team can study what they need to do in their own time and at their own pace.View Packages