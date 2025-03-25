Vue School
Complete Vue.js training solutions for companies

Training solutions designed for companies, agencies and organisations with developers using or who are considering using the Vue.js framework

Corporate training

About Vue School corporate training

Vue School is the #1 training resource for Vue.js and has provided the most comprehensive Vue.js video library in the world to over 140,000 developers. Private individuals and small to enterprise companies have used our services to develop their skills since 2016.

Our developers work at

Full Stack Vue Training Solutions

Video Courses

Vue School offers a total of 105 hours of tuition across 63 courses and 1194 Lessons. Beginners, intermediate, and advanced levels are all catered for. Includes the popular Vue.js Masterclass!

Intensive Live Workshops

Train developer teams quickly and efficiently with our experienced Vue.js trainers LIVE. There are 8 intensive, hands-on live workshops to choose from that are designed to equip your developers with practical skills to develop your application faster with less bugs.

Sessions cover a variety of topics beginning with Vue.js and Nuxt.js Fundamentals.

Direct Access Hiring

Our community of developers is a massive global talent pool, with resources available from the North Americas, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa and more. 99% of our available developers have more than 1 year of front end experience and 93% have been working with the Vue.js framework for a year or more. Get access as part of our Enterprise package.

Corporate Training Bundles

Basic

Includes access to:

  • Team management console
  • All Video Courses
  • Vue.js Masterclass
  • All source code
  • New Content Every Week
  • Developer assist Slack channel
10
seats
(56% discount)
2
50
$25.00
$11.00
/ seat / month
Billed as $1,320.00 per year
Most Popular

Professional

Includes access to:

  • Everything in Basic
  • 1 x Intensive Live Workshop ticket per seat
10
seats
(39% discount)
2
50
$50.14
$30.58
/ seat / month
Billed as $3,670.00 per year
Enterprise

Includes access to:

10
seats
(33% discount)
2
50
$124.50
$83.42
/ seat / month
Billed as $10,010.00 per year
Vue School takes pride in creating the most comprehensive education solutions, designed to keep your front-end developers on the cutting edge of Vue.js development. If want talk to us about putting together custom solutions for you, we would love to hear from you.

Available Workshops

01
From Vue 2 to Vue 3: New Features and Migration
02
Nuxt 2 -> Nuxt 3 Workshop
Have you developed an amazing application on Nuxt 2? Looking to cash in on the new features of Nuxt 3? Learn all about the migration process in this workshop.
03
Nuxt 3 Fundamentals workshop
Learn the fundamental concepts needed to get up and running with building Nuxt 3 applications.
04
Vue.js Fundamentals Workshop
Learn the fundamental concepts needed to get up and running with building Vue.js applications.
05
State Management with Pinia Workshop
Pinia is a state management solution for Vue.js applications that’s easy and intuitive to use. It’s modular by default, extensible, and type-safe, making it a great choice for large scale apps.
06
Vue 3 Composition API Workshop
Leverage the power of the Composition API to better organize your Vue.js components by logical concern, create reusable/stateful composables, and get the most out of TypeScript.
07
TypeScript + Vue Workshop
TypeScript is a super set of the JavaScript language that introduces static typing. Learn how to combine it with Vue.js for maintainable and scalable apps.
015
Vue.js Fundamentals
Learn the fundamental concepts needed to get up and running with building Vue.js applications.
016
Vue 3 Composition API
Leverage the power of the Composition API to better organize your Vue.js components by logical concern, create reusable/stateful composables, and get the most out of TypeScript.
017
Maximizing Vue.js Potential: A Workshop for Tech Leads and Engineering Managers
During this event, you will learn about the latest training and certification opportunities available to help you and your team stay up-to-date on the latest Vue.js best practices and techniques.
018
State Management in Vue.js with Pinia In-Person at VueConf US ( conf ticket included)
When an application starts growing, managing components state might become tedious and overwhelming. This is where Pinia comes to our rescue. Pinia is a state management pattern + library for Vue.js applications. It serves as a central store for data needed across multiple components.
019
Building Single Page Applications
Learn how to leverage the power of the Vue.js ecosystem to build performant Single Page Applications.
020
State Management with Pinia
Pinia is a state management solution for Vue.js applications that’s easy and intuitive to use. It’s modular by default, extensible, and type-safe, making it a great choice for large scale apps.
021
State management with Vuex
Vuex is a state management pattern + library for Vue.js applications. It serves as a centralized store for all the components in an application, with rules ensuring that the state can only be mutated in a predictable fashion.
022
Nuxt Fundamentals
Nuxt is a framework built on top fo Vue.js and is based on a powerful modular architecture. You can choose from more than 50 modules to make your development faster and easier. You don't have to reinvent the wheel to get PWA benefits, add Google Analytics to your page or generate a sitemap.
023
Vue 3 New Features
Upgrade and optimize your Vue applications by leveraging the new features and changes introduced in Vue 3.
024
Testing JavaScript Fundamentals
Learn the basics of unit testing JavaScript applications and ship Vue.js projects with more confidence and less bugs.
025
Testing Vue Components
Learn how to write component tests that matter and improve the quality of your applications as well as your developer experience.
026
TypeScript + Vue
TypeScript is a super set of the JavaScript language that introduces static typing. Learn how to combine it with Vue.js for maintainable and scalable apps.
Additional Corporate Products and Services

Corporate training

Are you looking to recruit Vue developers for your organisation?

Introducing a new way to hire

Vue School has been at the leading edge of educating more than 140,000 developers in the Vue community since the development of the framework. Our newly launched Hire Program allows you to connect directly with our developer community.

What’s waiting for you?
  • 100s of experienced Vue and front-end developers that have, on average, more than 2 years’ experience with Vue.js and 5 years front-end experience.
  • A fantastic early bird offer at 50% of the standard price, which is set to save you up to 96% of your normal recruitment fees.
  • Unlimited developer searches, unlimited seats for your team, outreaches to developers that match YOUR unique needs and a host of other benefits.
On Site Workshops

Workshops can also be given at your company premises in person. Chat to our Sales team to work out a quotation that meets your needs.

Consulting

Hands on assistance from our experts on specific problems or obstacles your teams are facing.

