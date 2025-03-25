Vue School
Vue.js Fundamentals Workshop

Learn the fundamental concepts needed to get up and running with building Vue.js applications.
Vue.js Fundamentals Workshop
5 hoursintense training
Jun 2810:00 AM UTC
$299

One of the biggest challenges of learning Vue.js is figuring out where to start and writing real-world Vue code in order to get a deep understanding.

In the Vue.js Fundamentals workshop, you will learn all the essential features of Vue.js and by the end of the day you’ll be ready to start coding in Vue.js on your own.

Throughout the day you will practice what you learn by working on a lot of hands-on assignments with live help from expert trainers. When you are finished, you will have a solid grasp on the fundamentals of Vue.js and will be ready to move on to more complex topics such as components, application architecture, and building Single Page Applications.

Topics

  • Brief history of Vue
  • The Vue Application instance
  • Introduction to two-way data binding
  • Interactivity with computed properties and methods
  • Vue template syntax
  • Directives and conditional rendering
  • List Rendering
  • Event Handling

Who is this for

This workshop is ideal for web developers of any level that are looking to learn Vue.js from scratch or are already using Vue and want to get a deeper understanding and start implementing some best practices.

Pre-requisites

  • Basic understanding of HTML and JavaScript
Policy: This is a live event. If you cannot attend it is not possible to get a refund. It is possible to transfer your ticket to a future event.

