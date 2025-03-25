One of the biggest challenges of learning Vue.js is figuring out where to start and writing real-world Vue code in order to get a deep understanding.

In the Vue.js Fundamentals workshop, you will learn all the essential features of Vue.js and by the end of the day you’ll be ready to start coding in Vue.js on your own.

Throughout the day you will practice what you learn by working on a lot of hands-on assignments with live help from expert trainers. When you are finished, you will have a solid grasp on the fundamentals of Vue.js and will be ready to move on to more complex topics such as components, application architecture, and building Single Page Applications.

Topics

Brief history of Vue

The Vue Application instance

Introduction to two-way data binding

Interactivity with computed properties and methods

Vue template syntax

Directives and conditional rendering

List Rendering

Event Handling

Who is this for

This workshop is ideal for web developers of any level that are looking to learn Vue.js from scratch or are already using Vue and want to get a deeper understanding and start implementing some best practices.

Pre-requisites