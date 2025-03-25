Vue School
PlansArticlesGet CertifiedToolkitCrowdFunding
LoginCreate account
• LIVE WORKSHOP

Vue 3 Composition API Workshop

Leverage the power of the Composition API to better organize your Vue.js components by logical concern, create reusable/stateful composables, and get the most out of TypeScript.
Vue 3 Composition API Workshop
Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly
Full Time Vue School teacher, Vue.js Expert
LIVETraining
5 hoursintense training
Jun 1302:00 PM UTC
$499

Vue.js offers 2 API’s for interacting with its core functionality: the Options API and the Composition API. The Composition API was introduced later in Vue’s lifetime with the aim to solve several limitations of its predecessor.

This alternate API is a tremendous improvement on:

  • Organising and structuring Vue.js applications
  • Code Reusability
  • and Typescript Support

While the Options API is still very much supported and isn’t going anywhere, once grasped, the Composition API has some clear and present benefits for the serious Vue.js developer.

In the Vue 3 Composition API workshop, you will learn when and how to use the new API. You will also get hands on experience showcasing why we needed this API. Lastly, you’ll learn what it means for the modern era of Vue development.

Throughout the day you will practice what you learn by working on a lot of hands-on assignments with live help from Daniel. Once finished, you will have tamed the ferocious power of the Composition API. You will be able to integrate it readily into your applications and efficiently replace all your mixins & workarounds with composition functions (ie. composables).

Topics

  • Essential Composition API syntax and functions
  • Script setup
  • When and how you should use the Composition API
  • Replacing mixins with composition functions
  • Organising code by feature

Who is this for

This is an advanced workshop for developers that are already proficient with the Options API and are looking to convert their workflow to using the Composition API.

If you cannot stand working with mixins and 1000-lines components anymore or if TypeScript support is important for your team, then this workshop is made for you!

Pre-requisites

  • Experience with the Vue.js Options API
  • Experience building full-scale Vue.js apps
Policy: This is a live event. If you cannot attend it is not possible to get a refund. It is possible to transfer your ticket to a future event.

Our goal is to be the number one source of Vue.js knowledge for all skill levels. We offer the knowledge of our industry leaders through awesome video courses for a ridiculously low price.

More than 200.000 users have already joined us. You are welcome too!

Products

CoursesWorkshopsVue Master Class 2024 EditionMastering Nuxt

Business Services

Remote WorkshopsDeveloper HiringVue School Developer Toolkit

Events

Frontend NationVue.js NationNuxt NationVue.js Forge

Connect with us

About UsCareersContact UsRequest a courseRequest a feature

Plans

ResourcesNews & TutorialsAffiliate Program

Follow us on Social

© All rights reserved. Made with ❤️ by BitterBrains, Inc.

Privacy PolicyTerms and Conditions