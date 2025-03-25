One of the biggest challenges of learning Nuxt is figuring out where to start and what the best practices are for writing real-world applications.

In the Nuxt 3 Fundamentals workshop, you will learn all the essential features of Nuxt 3 and by the end of the day you’ll be ready to start coding your own Nuxt 3 apps.

Throughout the day you will practice what you learn by working on a lot of hands-on assignments with live help from expert trainers. When you are finished, you will have a solid grasp on the fundamentals of Nuxt 3.

Topics

What is Nuxt?

File based routing

Auto imports

Middleware

Layouts

Data fetching

Module Discovery and Use

Server API routes

Hybrid rendering

Deployment

Who is this for

This workshop is ideal for web developers who are familiar with the basics of Vue.js and the composition API. Anyone looking to improve their workflow efficiency with predictable conventions and minimized boilerplate will love this workshop

Pre-requisites