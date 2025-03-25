Nuxt Fundamentals Workshop

Nuxt is a framework built on top of Vue.js and is based on a powerful modular architecture. You can choose from more than 50 modules to make your development faster and easier. You don't have to reinvent the wheel to get PWA benefits, add Google Analytics to your page, or generate a sitemap.

With Nuxt.js, your application will be optimized out of the box. Nuxt builds performant applications by utilizing Vue.js and Node.js best practices. To squeeze every unnecessary bit out of your app Nuxt includes a bundle analyzer and lots of opportunities to fine-tune your app.