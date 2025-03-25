TypeScript + Vue Workshop

JavaScript is a dynamically typed language that’s great for rapid development and prototyping but can lead to large scale applications with more bugs and less confidence when refactoring.

TypeScript addresses these issues by providing static typing for improved IDE integrations, and better error detection via static analysis resulting in code with less bugs and improved developer confidence to make changes to existing code.

In this workshop, you’ll learn how to write your Vue.js applications using the same language the core Vue.js lib is written in: TypeScript. Learn how to type component props and events. Get hands on experience refactoring a Vue.js component written in TypeScript and see for yourself how TypeScript can help guide you through the process. Also, provide typed data that can be injected in any child component. If you can do it in Vue, this workshop will teach you how to make it type safe.

By the end of the workshop, you’ll have the technical know-how, as well as the practical best practices, on using TypeScript for your Vue.js projects.

Topics

Typing reactive data

Typing computed props

Typing props and events

Typing template refs

Typing provide inject

Hands on refactoring exercise

Who is this for

This workshop is ideal for web developers who know the basics of Vue and TypeScript and want to build large scale apps with Vue.js.

Pre-requisites