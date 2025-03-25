Vue School
Nuxt 2 -> Nuxt 3 Workshop

Have you developed an amazing application on Nuxt 2? Looking to cash in on the new features of Nuxt 3? Learn all about the migration process in this workshop.
5 hoursintense training
Apr 502:00 PM UTC
$299

Nuxt 2 is an amazing meta-framework used by companies all over the world. It’s successor is even more amazing but there are quite a few changes you must make in order to make the switch.

Many API’s have been tweaked to be more flexible and better support the composition API. You’ll also see differences in the syntax for defining page dynamic params, layouts, middleware, and more.

There are great tools like Nuxt Bridge, in order to ease the migration process but there are still a number of manual updates required. In this workshop, learn the differences between Nuxt 2 and Nuxt 3 features and APIs. Also get hands on experience using Nuxt Bridge to kick off your migration process and get solutions to common migration issues.

Topics

  • What's New in Nuxt 3
  • Nitro Server Engine
  • Hybrid Rendering
  • Server API Routes
  • Tooling/Nuxi CLI
  • TypeScript
  • Vue.js 3/ Composition API
  • Nuxt Bridge as a Path to Migration from Nuxt 2
  • Common Manual Updates Required for Migration
    • Pages
    • Middleware
    • Plugins
    • Components
    • Layouts
    • Vite vs Webpack
    • Best Practices
    • Reactivity

Who is this for

This workshop is ideal for web developers who have existing Nuxt 2 projects and are looking to move to Nuxt 3.

Pre-requisites

  • Experience with Nuxt 2 and the composition API
Policy: This is a live event. If you cannot attend it is not possible to get a refund. It is possible to transfer your ticket to a future event.

