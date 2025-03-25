Nuxt 2 -> Nuxt 3 Workshop

Nuxt 2 is an amazing meta-framework used by companies all over the world. It’s successor is even more amazing but there are quite a few changes you must make in order to make the switch.

Many API’s have been tweaked to be more flexible and better support the composition API. You’ll also see differences in the syntax for defining page dynamic params, layouts, middleware, and more.

There are great tools like Nuxt Bridge, in order to ease the migration process but there are still a number of manual updates required. In this workshop, learn the differences between Nuxt 2 and Nuxt 3 features and APIs. Also get hands on experience using Nuxt Bridge to kick off your migration process and get solutions to common migration issues.

Topics

What's New in Nuxt 3

Nitro Server Engine

Hybrid Rendering

Server API Routes

Tooling/Nuxi CLI

TypeScript

Vue.js 3/ Composition API

Nuxt Bridge as a Path to Migration from Nuxt 2

Common Manual Updates Required for Migration Pages Middleware Plugins Components Layouts Vite vs Webpack Best Practices Reactivity



Who is this for

This workshop is ideal for web developers who have existing Nuxt 2 projects and are looking to move to Nuxt 3.

Pre-requisites