State Management with Pinia

In Vue.js, it is quite simple to work with components, and share data among them using events and props - especially in small to medium projects. When an application starts growing, managing component state might become tedious and overwhelming. This is where Pinia comes to our rescue.
Pinia is a state management solution for Vue.js applications that makes it easy to store data at a global level and share it amongst application components.
By the end of the workshop, attendees will be able to develop elegant, debuggable, maintainable, and organized applications using a centralized store. No prior experience with Pinia is needed.
We will answer the common question, “When should I use Pinia?” and work on real-world features.
This workshop is ideal for web developers who know the basics of Vue.js and are looking to manage application data without the headache of prop drilling.
