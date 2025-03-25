Nuxt Fundamentals

Nuxt is a framework built on top fo Vue.js and is based on a powerful modular architecture. You can choose from more than 50 modules to make your development faster and easier. You don't have to reinvent the wheel to get PWA benefits, add Google Analytics to your page or generate a sitemap.
With Nuxt.js, your application will be optimized out of the box. Nuxt builds performant applications by utilizing Vue.js and Node.js best practices. To squeeze every unnecessary bit out of your app Nuxt includes a bundle analyzer and lots of opportunities to fine-tune your app.
Our goal is to be the number one source of Vue.js knowledge for all skill levels. We offer the knowledge of our industry leaders through awesome video courses for a ridiculously low price.
More than 200.000 users have already joined us. You are welcome too!
