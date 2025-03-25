State Management in Vue.js with Pinia In-Person at VueConf US ( conf ticket included)

Get a $100 discount with the coupon code VUESCHOOL for the three-day VueConf US in-person event and join the Vue School team workshop!

In Vue.js, it is quite simple to work with components, and share data among them using events and props - especially in small to medium projects.

When an application starts growing, managing components state might become tedious and overwhelming. This is where Pinia comes to our rescue. Pinia is a state management pattern + library for Vue.js applications. It serves as a central store for data needed across multiple components.

It's also the newly recommended state management solution by the official Vue docs likely due to its intuitive API, Typesafety, and out-of-the-box devtools support. By the end of the workshop, attendees will be able to develop elegant, debuggable, maintainable, and organized applications using a centralized store. No prior experience with Pinia is needed. We will answer the common question, “When should I use Pinia?” and work on real-world features.

What is state management? What is Pinia and what problems does it solve? Core concepts including state, actions, and getters Implementing state persistence to local storage by combining composables with Pinia Subscribing to the state and to actions Using and building reusable Pinia plugins.

The workshop is divided into sections, each of which consists of one part theory and one part exercises, so come prepared to get hands-on! This is an intermediate-level workshop that requires you already understand the basics of Vue.js and assumes you have a working knowledge of the composition API.