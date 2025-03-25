Vue School
From Vue 2 to Vue 3: New Features and Migration

From Vue 2 to Vue 3: New Features and Migration
LIVETraining
5 hoursintense training
Mar 1502:00 PM UTC
$299

Vue 3 is the default version of Vue since the beginning of 2022. Vue 2 is due to reach end of life by the end of 2023. It’s time to start jumping on the Vue 3 bandwagon!

In this workshop, you will learn all about the great new features of Vue.js 3 including topics like suspense, fragments, state driven CSS, and more. You’ll also get a front row seat to see what’s changed between the 2 versions and get a detailed overview of how to migrate your app from 2 to 3.

There’s no better way to start your transition, than with the opportunity to ask questions, practice with hands on exercises, and learn from industry leading experts. Book your seat today!

Topics

  • Intro to Vue 3
  • Benefits of Vue 3
  • Improvements to Existing Features
  • Removed Features
  • New Features
  • Composition API Overview*
  • Teleport
  • State Driven CSS
  • Other CSS Enhancements
  • Emits Declaration
  • Suspense
  • Changes in the Ecosystem
  • Migration Process Overview

* This workshop includes a brief overview of the Composition API (how script setup, ref, and computed work) but does not dive into detail about composables, logic reuse, etc. For more info on the Composition API we recommend the Vue 3 Composition API Workshop.

Who is this for

This is an advanced workshop for developers that are already familiar with Vue 2 and are looking to migrate their apps or build new apps with Vue 3.

If you are preparing for Vue 2 EOL and are looking to take advantage of the new features of Vue.js 3, then this workshop is made for you!

Pre-requisites

  • Experience with the Vue.js 2
  • Experience building full scale Vue.js apps
Policy: This is a live event. If you cannot attend it is not possible to get a refund. It is possible to transfer your ticket to a future event.

