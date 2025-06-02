Vue School

If you've been building with Vue.js Vue (or any frontend framework lately), you've felt it...

The web moves faster than anyone can keep up. New tools. New APIs. New "must-know" techniques every other week.

One day you're tinkering with Vue 3 and the Composition API, the next day everyone's talking about Vue.js Nuxt 4, Vue.js Vite Plus, Vapor Mode, Vue.js Pinia Colada, and AI taking over your feed.

Here's the thing... You can't pause the ecosystem.
But you can stay ahead of it.

Most developers wait until they Fall behind

The best ones never let it happen. The difference isn’t talent, it’s learning habits and adaptation speed.

And Vue.js and its ecosystem isn't slowing down..

In the latest State of JS report , Vue.js showed a very strong and steady growth in usage, awareness, and positivity!

npm downloads are exploding...

And now that NuxtLabs joined forces with Vercel (the same company behind V0, AI SDK, and Next.js), the Vue ecosystem has never been stronger.

Companies like use Vue.js in production.

And it's not just the big names, thousands of startups and teams use Vue every day. In the U.S. alone, over 10,000 companies are building with it right now, and the demand keeps climbing.

So when you learn Vue now, you're not just learning what's hot and trending...

you're investing in what's here to stay and conquer.

Vue School That's exactly what Vue School is all about.

We've spent over a decade helping developers go from "I kind of get it" to "I can build anything with Vue".

Our courses don't just teach syntax, they teach the thinking behind:

We've trained over 2 million developers worldwide, from solo freelancers to engineers at

For years, we brought the whole Vue community together

Vue School have been instrumental in educating the Vue.js developer community by constantly developing courses with industry experts and providing skill validation with the official certification program. All while financially supporting the open-source ecosystem.

Evan You
Evan YouCreator of Vue.js

Vue School supports the Nuxt community through developer education and open-source contributions. Their mastering Nuxt course helps developers build skills with Nuxt, while their official certification program provides professional validation.

Sébastien Chopin
Sébastien ChopinCreator of Nuxt

VueSchool proves to be an excellent platform for mastering Vue. Continuously updating their course offerings to remain aligned with the ever-evolving ecosystem, they even delve into topics beyond the Vue framework at times.

Eduardo San Martin Morote
Eduardo San Martin MoroteAuthor of Pinia and Vue Router

It's always a pleasure to collaborate with Vue School. I know they're dedicated to providing quality content and working to keep developers up-to-date with the latest info in the Vue and Nuxt ecosystems

Daniel Roe
Daniel RoeHead of Nuxt Core Team

This Holiday Season stop playing catch-up

Get complete access to the Vue School platform, everything we’ve ever built and everything we’ll release next.

THAT MEANS

Vue.js

Nuxt

Vite & Vitest

TypeScript

Pinia

Vuetify, Shadcn, & Tailwind CSS

FormKit & VeeValidate

VueUse

Supabase & Laravel

AND MANY MORE

The Home of Vue.js Developers

build the kind of apps that make people say “how did you do that?”

Go beyond the basics and learn how to architect real-world apps, write code that scales, and think like the engineers shaping the Vue ecosystem.

Every course is practical, modern, and built around what companies actually expect from top Vue and Nuxt developers today.

You’ll stay ahead of the curve, keep your skills sharp, and make yourself harder to replace, in a world where tech changes faster than ever.

That’s the difference between just “knowing Vue” and becoming the kind of developer every team wants to hire.

Learn from the people who helped build Vue , and the ones who live and breathe Vue.js every day

Daniel Kelly
Lead instructor @ BitterBrains. Vue.js Forge Master of Code
Eduardo San Martin Morote
Author of Pinia & Vue Router
Anthony Fu
Fanatical open sourceror. Core team @ Vue, Nuxt, and Vite.
Debbie O’Brien
Principal Technical Program Manager at Microsoft
Michael Thiessen
Instructor of the official Nuxt courses.
Simon Le Marchant
UI Engineer & Founder @Shaders.
Filip Rakowski
Founder & CTO @ VueStorefront
Luk Diebold
Core team @ Quassar & web development educator.
Felipe Flor
Software Developer @ Vehikl
Alex Kyriakidis
Founder & CEO @ BitterBrains
Mostafa Said
Director of Education @ BitterBrains
