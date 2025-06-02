If you've been building with Vue (or any frontend framework lately), you've felt it...

The web moves faster than anyone can keep up. New tools. New APIs. New "must-know" techniques every other week.

One day you're tinkering with Vue 3 and the Composition API, the next day everyone's talking about Nuxt 4, Vite Plus, Vapor Mode, Pinia Colada, and AI taking over your feed.

Here's the thing... You can't pause the ecosystem.

But you can stay ahead of it.