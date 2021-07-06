Vue School
How to Structure a Large Scale Vue.js Application

What is the best way to structure a Vue.js application so that it scales and remains maintainable and extendable the more it grows?
Building a Tag Input Component with the Vue 3 Composition API

Walkthrough how to build a tag input component with the Vue 3 composition API step by step.
Daniel Kelly
Home Rolled Store with the Vue.js Composition API

The Vue.js 3 composition API is useful as a powerful store solution, providing an intuitive way of storing, accessing, and modifying state across components.
Daniel Kelly
Home Rolled Store with Vue.observable (Vue 2)

Vue.observable() makes it possible to create reactive data outside of a Vue component, thus making it a viable and flexible store solution for Vue.js 2.
Daniel Kelly
Pinia, an Alternative Vue.js Store

Pinia is an up and coming alternative store solution for Vue.js. It boasts an intuitive API and all the features you expect from a Vue store.
Daniel Kelly
How to Use Vue Router: A Complete Tutorial

Learn how to use Vue Router 4 with Vue.js 3 in this complete Vue Router guide. Master smooth navigation in your Vue apps.
Shadid Haque
Vuex, the Official Vue.js Store

Vuex is the official store library and state management pattern for Vue.js. It is the first store solution for Vue.js and is time tested for effectiveness.
Daniel Kelly
What is a Store in Vue.js?

State management across multiple components in Vue can be hard. In this article series, you'll learn what a Store is, when you need it, and the different store solutions we have in Vue.js applications.
Daniel Kelly
Extending Vue Router Links in Vue 3

Easily handle both internal and external links in Vue 3 by wrapping the router link component in your own custom AppLink component.
Daniel Kelly
Latest Vue School Courses

JavaScript Error Handling
PREMIUM

JavaScript Error Handling

54 min| lessons

Error handling is an essential part of JavaScript development. This course starts with the fundamentals and helps you grow by translating the basics into best practices.

Beginner
Build a Google Docs Clone with CKEditor in 30 Minutes
FREE

Build a Google Docs Clone with CKEditor in 30 Minutes

45 min| lessons

Build a feature-rich document editor in no time with CKEditor. Learn how to integrate enterprise-grade text editing capabilities (like rich text, real time collab, and image uploads) into your applications with minimal effort.

Intermediate
Building Shader Effects in Vue
PREMIUM

Building Shader Effects in Vue

59 min| lessons

Learn how to integrate GPU-driven shaders into Vue components: build a WebGL shader from scratch, work with uniforms and textures, and create reactive, high-performance visuals—all within Vue’s lifecycle.

Advanced
