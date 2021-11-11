Vue School
How to Migrate from Vue CLI to Vite

Learn how to migrate from Vue CLI to Vite with this step-by-step guide. Boost your Vue.js build process by transitioning to Vite.
VueUse Head and Netlify PreRendering for SEO and Social Friendly SPAs

Netlify Prerendering combined with VueUse head empowers Vue.js 3 SPAs to be SEO and social friendly with virtually no extra work.
Daniel Kelly
Nuxt 3 Beta First Impressions

Nuxt 3 Beta was release on Oct 12, 2021. Here are some first looks into what it looks like and how it compares to Nuxt 2.
Daniel Kelly
Tips and Gotchas for Using key with v-for in Vue.js 3

Discover essential Vue tips for using the key attribute with v-for in Vue.js 3. Avoid common pitfalls and improve performance.
Daniel Kelly
Import Aliases in Vite

Learn how to set up vite import alias, vite resolve alias, and vite import alias in your Vite project for cleaner, more maintainable imports.
Daniel Kelly
What is a Vue.js Composable?

Unlock the secrets of Vue.js composables! Discover why they outshine Mixins and how they can help you build scalable Vue apps.
Daniel Kelly
Building a Multi-Step Form with Petite-Vue

Learn how to create a Multi-Step Form with Petite Vue. Petite Vue is the most lightweight and performant approach for progressive enhancement with Vue.
Daniel Kelly
6 Tips for Building Large Scale Vue.js 3 Applications

Power up your large scale Vue.js 3 application by employing these 6 tips! Prefer Composables Over Mixins, Clone Objects Between Components, and more!
Daniel Kelly
ESLint and Prettier with Vite and Vue.js 3

Set up ESLint and Prettier with Vite and Vue.js 3 for clean, consistent code. Learn how to integrate vite-plugin-eslint in Vue Apps.
Daniel Kelly
Latest Vue School Courses

JavaScript Error Handling
PREMIUM

JavaScript Error Handling

54 min| lessons

Error handling is an essential part of JavaScript development. This course starts with the fundamentals and helps you grow by translating the basics into best practices.

Beginner
Build a Google Docs Clone with CKEditor in 30 Minutes
FREE

Build a Google Docs Clone with CKEditor in 30 Minutes

45 min| lessons

Build a feature-rich document editor in no time with CKEditor. Learn how to integrate enterprise-grade text editing capabilities (like rich text, real time collab, and image uploads) into your applications with minimal effort.

Intermediate
Building Shader Effects in Vue
PREMIUM

Building Shader Effects in Vue

59 min| lessons

Learn how to integrate GPU-driven shaders into Vue components: build a WebGL shader from scratch, work with uniforms and textures, and create reactive, high-performance visuals—all within Vue’s lifecycle.

Advanced
