How to Migrate from Vuex to Pinia

Learn how to migrate from Vuex to Pinia, the officially recommended global state management solution for Vue.js.
Vue Suspense — Everything You Need to Know

Suspense is a built-in Vue.js 3 component, that simplifies coordinating loading states even, in deeply nested Vue components.
Michael Thiessen
Michael Thiessen
How to Install JetBrains Mono Font in Visual Studio Code

Learn how to install the JetBrains Mono font in Visual Studio Code (VSCode) for improved readability and enhanced developer experience.
Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly
How to Create an Animated Sprite with VueUse

VueUse provides some helpful composables for making animation easy in your Vue.js projects. In this article, get hands on with useIntervalFn and useRafFn.
Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly
Why Use TypeScript with Vue js?

Discover the benefits of using TypeScript with Vue.js. Learn why TypeScript in Vue improves development, scalability, and maintainability.
Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly
Composing Vue Layouts with Vue Router

Learn how to compose Vue layouts using Vue Router. Explore best practices for Vue Router layouts to enhance app structure and scalability.
Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly
Vue.js Script Setup in Less than 5 Minutes

Learn how to use the Vue.js script setup syntax for making the most out of the Composition API in under 5 mintues.
Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly
Tooling Saves Your Bacon

A case study on what the right tooling, the guidance of an experienced consultant, and a dedicated dev team can accomplish together.
Scott Fryxell
Scott Fryxell
Use Supabase Auth with Vue.js 3

Setup a Vue.js 3 application with Supabase Authentication for managing access to your data in Supabase. Walk through the steps of setting up the SDK, building out the pages, and using all the right supabase Auth methods in the right place at the right time.
Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly
Latest Vue School Courses

JavaScript Error Handling
PREMIUM

JavaScript Error Handling

54 min| lessons

Error handling is an essential part of JavaScript development. This course starts with the fundamentals and helps you grow by translating the basics into best practices.

Beginner
Build a Google Docs Clone with CKEditor in 30 Minutes
FREE

Build a Google Docs Clone with CKEditor in 30 Minutes

45 min| lessons

Build a feature-rich document editor in no time with CKEditor. Learn how to integrate enterprise-grade text editing capabilities (like rich text, real time collab, and image uploads) into your applications with minimal effort.

Intermediate
Building Shader Effects in Vue
PREMIUM

Building Shader Effects in Vue

59 min| lessons

Learn how to integrate GPU-driven shaders into Vue components: build a WebGL shader from scratch, work with uniforms and textures, and create reactive, high-performance visuals—all within Vue’s lifecycle.

Advanced
