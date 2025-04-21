Vue School
PlansArticlesGet CertifiedToolkit
LoginCreate account

Tutorials

Making Avatars Move: AI Generated Videos with Runway in a Nuxt App

Making Avatars Move: AI Generated Videos with Runway in a Nuxt App

Learn how to build an AI-powered moving avatar generator using Nuxt.js (Vue) and Runway. Transform static profile pictures into animated videos with custom API endpoints with image-to-video AI.
Email/Password Logins with Nuxt Auth Utils and Nuxt UI

Email/Password Logins with Nuxt Auth Utils and Nuxt UI

Learn to build secure email/password authentication in Nuxt 3 with Nuxt Auth Utils & NuxtUI. Step-by-step guide for login, registration & protected routes.
Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly
The Model Context Protocol (MCP) for Web Developers

The Model Context Protocol (MCP) for Web Developers

Discover how the Model Context Protocol (MCP) can transform your web development workflow by connecting your IDE to Jira, Figma, databases, and more. Explore practical use cases
Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly
Handling File Uploads in Nuxt with useStorage

Handling File Uploads in Nuxt with useStorage

Learn how to implement secure and flexible file uploads in your Nuxt application using the useStorage composable and Unstorage’s unified API. This step-by-step guide covers everything from validation to storage and serving files, making it easy to build a production-ready upload system.
Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly
Build a File Upload Component in Vue.js with the Composition API

Build a File Upload Component in Vue.js with the Composition API

Learn to build a Vue.js file upload component using the Composition API. Master file selection, custom styling, multiple files support, and more in this hands-on tutorial.
Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly
Give Your Web Apps a Voice with Eleven Labs AI

Give Your Web Apps a Voice with Eleven Labs AI

Bring your Nuxt Content pages to life with Nuxt Content Narrator, a seamless integration of Eleven Labs’ text-to-speech technology. Easily convert Markdown content into high-quality, natural-sounding audio with synchronized text highlighting and a customizable player.
Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly
What is a Vue.js Error Boundary Component?

What is a Vue.js Error Boundary Component?

Error boundaries in Vue are a game-changing tool that prevents your entire application from crashing when a component fails, ensuring a smooth user experience. In this guide, we'll explore how error boundaries work, how to implement them in your Vue applications, and where to find pre-built solutions to save you time.
Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly
JavaScript Error Re-Throwing: What, Why, When?

JavaScript Error Re-Throwing: What, Why, When?

Master JavaScript error handling with re-throwing—an often-overlooked technique that enhances debugging and improves code maintainability. Learn best practices, practical examples, and strategies to transform cryptic errors into actionable insights.
Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly
Master TailwindCSS 4 for Vue

Master TailwindCSS 4 for Vue

Learn how to use Tailwind CSS 4 with Vue 3 to build beautiful, scalable applications with ease. This guide covers installation, configuration, and new features like theme variables, container queries, 3D transformations, and more!
Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly
12345

...

Latest Vue School Courses

JavaScript Error Handling
PREMIUM

JavaScript Error Handling

54 min| lessons

Error handling is an essential part of JavaScript development. This course starts with the fundamentals and helps you grow by translating the basics into best practices.

Beginner
Build a Google Docs Clone with CKEditor in 30 Minutes
FREE

Build a Google Docs Clone with CKEditor in 30 Minutes

45 min| lessons

Build a feature-rich document editor in no time with CKEditor. Learn how to integrate enterprise-grade text editing capabilities (like rich text, real time collab, and image uploads) into your applications with minimal effort.

Intermediate
Building Shader Effects in Vue
IN PROGRESS
PREMIUM

Building Shader Effects in Vue

41 min| lessons
More lessons coming soon

Learn how to integrate GPU-driven shaders into Vue components: build a WebGL shader from scratch, work with uniforms and textures, and create reactive, high-performance visuals—all within Vue’s lifecycle.

Advanced
VueSchool logo

Our goal is to be the number one source of Vue.js knowledge for all skill levels. We offer the knowledge of our industry leaders through awesome video courses for a ridiculously low price.

More than 200.000 users have already joined us. You are welcome too!

Products

CoursesWorkshopsVue Master Class 2024 EditionMastering Nuxt

Business Services

Remote WorkshopsDeveloper HiringVue School Developer Toolkit

Events

Frontend NationVue.js NationNuxt NationVue.js Forge

Connect with us

About UsCareersContact UsRequest a courseRequest a feature

Plans

ResourcesNews & TutorialsAffiliate Program

Follow us on Social

© All rights reserved. Made with ❤️ by BitterBrains, Inc.

Privacy PolicyTerms and Conditions