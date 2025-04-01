Build a File Upload Component in Vue.js with the Composition API

In this tutorial, we’ll build a simple file upload component in Vue.js using the Composition API. It will:
changed event with an array of the selected
File objects whenever the user adds or removes a file.
If you want to learn about developing a more robust file upload component including features like:
The first step in creating any file upload component is to create an HTML file input element.
<!-- FileInput.vue -->
<script setup lang="ts"></script>
<template>
<input type="file" />
</template>
It can optionally accept multiple files with the
multiple attribute.
<input type="file" multiple />
Or we can make
multiple a prop to give control to the consuming component.
<!-- FileInput.vue -->
<script setup lang="ts">
const props = defineProps<{
multiple?: boolean;
}>();
</script>
<template>
<input type="file" :multiple="multiple" />
</template>
Out of the box, the file input is not very pretty and it’s not very easily styled. We can work around this by taking advantage of the default behavior of labels.
When a label is clicked, the browser will focus the file input. So let’s hide the ugly file input and use a label styled as a button to trigger the file selection.
<label for="file-input" class="btn">
Upload File
</label>
<input id="file-input" type="file" hidden />
In order to capture the files that the user selects, we can listen for the
change event on the file input.
<input type="file" multiple @change="handleFileSelect" />
Selected files are available on the
files property of the event target.
function handleFileSelect(e: Event) {
const input = e.target as HTMLInputElement;
const filesAsArray = Array.from(input?.files || []);
}
To render the selected files in the UI and emit the selected files when the user adds or removes a file, we can store the files in a reactive array (a Vue.js ref).
const files = ref<File[]>([]);
That means we should push the selected files to the
files in the
handleFileSelect function.
function handleFileSelect(e: Event) {
const input = e.target as HTMLInputElement;
const filesAsArray = Array.from(input?.files || []);
files.value = files.value.concat(filesAsArray);
}
To render the selected files in the UI, we can simply loop over the
files ref and render a list item for each file.
<template>
<ul>
<li v-for="file in files" :key="file.name">
{{ file.name }}
</li>
</ul>
</template>
To inform the consuming component when a file is added or removed, we can use the
emit function. First we define the event name and type.
const emit = defineEmits<{
(e: "changed", files: File[]): void;
}>();
Then we watch the
files ref and emit the selected files.
watch(files, (newFiles) => {
emit("changed", newFiles);
});
To remove a file from the list, we can use the
splice method on the
files ref.
function removeFile(index: number) {
files.value.splice(index, 1);
}
Of course, we should also add some UI elements to the template to allow the user to remove a file.
<template>
<ul>
<li v-for="(file, index) in files" :key="file.name">
{{ file.name }}
<button @click="removeFile(index)">Remove</button>
</li>
</ul>
</template>
Now that we have all the pieces, we can put them together to create the complete component.
<template>
<div>
<label for="file-input" class="btn">Upload File</label>
<input
id="file-input"
type="file"
:multiple="multiple"
@change="handleFileSelect"
hidden
/>
<ul>
<li v-for="(file, index) in files" :key="file.name">
{{ file.name }} <button @click="removeFile(index)">Remove</button>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</template>
<script setup lang="ts">
const props = defineProps<{
multiple?: boolean;
}>();
const files = ref<File[]>([]);
const emit = defineEmits<{
(e: "changed", files: File[]): void;
}>();
function handleFileSelect(e: Event) {
const input = e.target as HTMLInputElement;
const filesAsArray = Array.from(input?.files || []);
files.value = files.value.concat(filesAsArray);
}
function removeFile(index: number) {
files.value.splice(index, 1);
}
</script>
This simple yet functional file upload component demonstrates the power and simplicity of Vue.js with the Composition API. It provides a solid foundation that you can build upon based on your specific needs. Style it however you’d like! With Tailwind CSS, it’s easy to make it look great.
Add more advanced features like:
