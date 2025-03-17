Vue School
Is a passionate community manager with a coding background, keen on UX research and public speaking. She has been working in the field of tech since 2017. She likes researching and getting to know how things started or how she could improve them! She likes learning and sharing her knowledge about development/research/design and visual arts.
Form and Function with Formwerk – Insights from Abdelrahman Awad's Vue.js Nation 2025 Talk

Form and Function with Formwerk – Insights from Abdelrahman Awad’s Vue.js Nation 2025 Talk

Formwork, a flexible Vue.js library for accessible, customizable forms with seamless integration and robust validation by Abdelrahman Awad at Vue.js Nation 2025
Banner
The Importance and Usage of AI in Vue.js – Insights From a Live Panel at Vue.js Nation 2025

The Importance and Usage of AI in Vue.js – Insights From a Live Panel at Vue.js Nation 2025

Explore AI's impact on Vue.js development, job market insights, and future opportunities from the Vue.js Nation 2025 panel discussion.
Updated March 17th 2025
Building Vue's High-Performance Future: Vapor Mode – Insights from Rizumu Ayaka's Vue.js Nation 2025 Talk

Building Vue’s High-Performance Future: Vapor Mode – Insights from Rizumu Ayaka’s Vue.js Nation 2025 Talk

Explore Vapor Mode in Vue.js with insights from Rizumu Ayaka's talk at Vue.js Nation 2025, highlighting performance and open source contributions.
Updated March 17th 2025
How dependency injection rescued my app from the untestable abyss – Insights from Laurent Cazanove's Vue.js Nation 2025 Talk

How dependency injection rescued my app from the untestable abyss – Insights from Laurent Cazanove’s Vue.js Nation 2025 Talk

Discover how dependency injection can transform your app's architecture, making it more testable and flexible with insights from Laurent Cazanove at Vue.js Nation 2025.
Updated March 17th 2025
The Perfect Full-Stack Fusion: Vue.js x Laravel – Insights from Vue.js Nation 2025 Live Panel Discussion Between J. Cirre and M. Said.

The Perfect Full-Stack Fusion: Vue.js x Laravel – Insights from Vue.js Nation 2025 Live Panel Discussion Between J. Cirre and M. Said.

Explore the synergy of Vue.js and Laravel for modern web development with insights from Vue.js Nation 2025 with Mostafa Said and Josh Cirre.
Updated March 17th 2025
Vue-doo Magic: AI Development Tricks – Insights from Vue.js Nation 2025 with Daniel Kelly

Vue-doo Magic: AI Development Tricks – Insights from Vue.js Nation 2025 with Daniel Kelly

Discover AI development tricks for Vue.js to boost productivity and stay ahead in the tech world. Vuejs Nation 2025 with Daniel Kelly.
Updated March 17th 2025
Preview of Vue 3.6 & Vapor Mode – Insights from Evan You's Vue.js Nation 2025 Talk

Preview of Vue 3.6 & Vapor Mode – Insights from Evan You’s Vue.js Nation 2025 Talk

Discover the latest in Vue.js 3.6 with Vapor Mode, enhancing performance and flexibility for developers with Evan You in Vue.js Nation.
Updated March 17th 2025
Exploring the Vue.js Ecosystem: Tools and Libraries That Make Development Fun

Exploring the Vue.js Ecosystem: Tools and Libraries That Make Development Fun

Explore the fun side of Vue.js development with our guide to its ecosystem. Discover UI libraries like Vuetify, Quasar, and tools enhancing your workflow like Pinia and Vue Router. Perfect for making coding efficient.
Updated January 20th 2025
The Human Side of Vue.js: How Learning Vue Changes Your Life as a Developer

The Human Side of Vue.js: How Learning Vue Changes Your Life as a Developer

Explore how learning Vue.js can transform your career and personal development. From career growth to community involvement, discover the human side of coding with Vue.
Updated January 13th 2025
