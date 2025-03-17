Vue School
Eleftheria Batsou

Eleftheria Batsou

Is a passionate community manager with a coding background, keen on UX research and public speaking. She has been working in the field of tech since 2017. She likes researching and getting to know how things started or how she could improve them! She likes learning and sharing her knowledge about development/research/design and visual arts.
The Perfect Full-Stack Fusion: Vue.js x Laravel – Insights from Vue.js Nation 2025 Live Panel Discussion Between J. Cirre and M. Said.

Explore the synergy of Vue.js and Laravel for modern web development with insights from Vue.js Nation 2025 with Mostafa Said and Josh Cirre.
Vue-doo Magic: AI Development Tricks – Insights from Vue.js Nation 2025 with Daniel Kelly

Discover AI development tricks for Vue.js to boost productivity and stay ahead in the tech world. Vuejs Nation 2025 with Daniel Kelly.
Updated March 17th 2025
Preview of Vue 3.6 & Vapor Mode – Insights from Evan You’s Vue.js Nation 2025 Talk

Discover the latest in Vue.js 3.6 with Vapor Mode, enhancing performance and flexibility for developers with Evan You in Vue.js Nation.
Updated March 17th 2025
Exploring the Vue.js Ecosystem: Tools and Libraries That Make Development Fun

Exploring the Vue.js Ecosystem: Tools and Libraries That Make Development Fun

Explore the fun side of Vue.js development with our guide to its ecosystem. Discover UI libraries like Vuetify, Quasar, and tools enhancing your workflow like Pinia and Vue Router. Perfect for making coding efficient.
Updated January 20th 2025
The Human Side of Vue.js: How Learning Vue Changes Your Life as a Developer

The Human Side of Vue.js: How Learning Vue Changes Your Life as a Developer

Explore how learning Vue.js can transform your career and personal development. From career growth to community involvement, discover the human side of coding with Vue.
Updated January 13th 2025
Why Vue.js is a Great Starting Point for New Coders

Why Vue.js is a Great Starting Point for New Coders

Dive into Vue.js as a beginner with our comprehensive guide. Learn why Vue is perfect for starting your web development journey, with insights into its community, learning resources, and real-world uses.
Updated December 16th 2024
Why you should attend Vue.js Nation 2025

Why you should attend Vue.js Nation 2025

Don't miss Vue.js Nation 2025 event! Join Evan You and top experts online, free, January 29-30. Essential for Vue.js developers.
Updated December 16th 2024
Streamlining Data Fetching in Nuxt with Pinia Colada: Insights from Eduardo S.M. Morote&#8217;s Nuxt Nation 2024 Talk

Streamlining Data Fetching in Nuxt with Pinia Colada: Insights from Eduardo S.M. Morote’s Nuxt Nation 2024 Talk

Explore how Eduardo San Martin Morote at Nuxt Nation 2024 demonstrated a live migration to enhance data fetching with Pinia Colada, focusing on declarative data management and smooth user experience.
Updated December 9th 2024
An Introduction to Nuxt Scripts: Insights from Harlan Wilton&#8217;s Nuxt Nation 2024 Talk

An Introduction to Nuxt Scripts: Insights from Harlan Wilton’s Nuxt Nation 2024 Talk

Discover how Nuxt Scripts enhance performance and security in web development, addressing third-party script challenges. Insights from Harlan Wilton's Nuxt Nation 2024 Talk.
Updated December 5th 2024
123

