Preview of Vue 3.6 & Vapor Mode – Insights from Evan You’s Vue.js Nation 2025 Talk

Evan You started his talk by highlighting significant updates and improvements in Vue.js 3.6 aimed at enhancing developer experience and performance. The introduction of new features like Vapor Mode is set to revolutionize how developers interact with the framework, offering more flexibility and efficiency. Vue Vapor is a variant of Vue that offers rendering without the Virtual DOM, and its creators are Evan you and Kevin Dang, while the most active contributors are: Rizumu Ayaka (also a speaker at Vue.js Nation 2025), Ubugeeei and Doctor Wu.