Preview of Vue 3.6 & Vapor Mode – Insights from Evan You’s Vue.js Nation 2025 Talk

This article is based on Evan You's talk at Vue.js Nation 2025, titled "Preview of Vue 3.6 & Vapor Mode." In this session, Evan discussed what's new in Vue.js 3.6 with an exclusive preview of its latest features, including the much-anticipated Vapor Mode.
Evan You started his talk by highlighting significant updates and improvements in Vue.js 3.6 aimed at enhancing developer experience and performance. The introduction of new features like Vapor Mode is set to revolutionize how developers interact with the framework, offering more flexibility and efficiency. Vue Vapor is a variant of Vue that offers rendering without the Virtual DOM, and its creators are Evan you and Kevin Dang, while the most active contributors are: Rizumu Ayaka (also a speaker at Vue.js Nation 2025), Ubugeeei and Doctor Wu.
"The first, foremost, and most important thing is a massive reactivity performance improvement." ~ Evan You
Vue 3.6 is set to deliver significant enhancements in its reactivity performance. This advancement continues the trend from previous versions like Vue 3.4 and 3.5, focusing on optimizing the core reactivity system. The reactivity model in Vue has evolved over time, with its roots going back to the first version. With Vue 3, a major refactor introduced proxy-based reactivity built on top of essential primitives like refs, shadow refs, computed properties, and reactive effects.
Vue's approach aligns with many modern frameworks that utilize a similar concept known as "signals." This model is increasingly seen as ideal for front-end development due to its ability to describe declarative state relationships effectively. There's even an initiative at TC39 to standardize signals within the language itself, although such standardization is still years away from being realized.
As Evan mentioned, Vue.js continues to innovate with each release, and version 3.6 promises substantial improvements in reactivity performance that align well with contemporary development paradigms. Keep an eye out for future updates that might leverage standardized signals for even greater efficiency.
Vapor Mode is an innovative strategy that significantly enhances the rendering performance of Vue. With this mode, developers can use the same source code but achieve different and more efficient compilation outputs. This means that without learning anything new, you can enjoy improved performance and reduced memory usage while maintaining the same API.
One of the standout features of Vapor Mode is its ability to boost Vue's rendering performance to match that of Solid.js, a framework renowned for its exceptional rendering efficiency.
"It allows Vue's rendering performance to reach the level of Solid JS." ~ Evan You
Vapor Mode is designed with compatibility in mind. It works seamlessly with existing codebases, allowing developers to selectively opt into this mode for performance-sensitive parts of their applications. This flexibility supports piecemeal migration and ensures a smooth integration process.
Understanding Vapor Mode also involves looking at how Vue's rendering strategies have evolved:
Despite these advancements in Vue 3, limitations remain due to inherent overheads associated with virtual DOMs. Vapor Mode represents a significant leap forward in how Vue handles rendering. It offers improved performance without sacrificing compatibility or requiring new learning curves for developers.
Vapor Mode is an innovative feature in Vue.js 3.6 aimed at enhancing performance by eliminating the virtual DOM. Instead, it generates code that is as close as possible to the optimized code one might write manually. This shift is intended to simplify the runtime and reduce potential pitfalls associated with complex optimization paths.
Initially developed in a separate repository named "View Vapor" to facilitate rapid iteration without cluttering the main repo, Vapor Mode has now been integrated into the Vue core repository under a massive pull request with hundreds of commits. This integration allows for better alignment with existing infrastructure and continuous integration pipelines.
A significant focus has been on optimizing component instantiation costs by redesigning component prop slots handling for lazy initialization. This approach has led to substantial performance improvements, allowing for rapid mounting of up to one hundred thousand components in just one hundred milliseconds.
The integration strategy allows for a mixed component tree comprising both virtual DOM and Vapor components. This flexibility means applications can benefit from Vapor's performance advantages for specific sub-trees while maintaining compatibility with existing virtual DOM components.
The tool is particularly effective when handling large-scale projects and its performance benchmarks highlight a significant speed advantage over competitors like esbuild and Rust-based bundlers.
Rolldown’s speed is noteworthy:
A key highlight is Rolldown’s WebAssembly build performance. It excels in browser environments like StackBlitz (web containers), bundling modules significantly faster than esbuild.
The future roadmap for Rolldown includes several exciting developments:
Ecosystem CI Compatibility: Aiming to pass more tests to ensure robustness across different environments.
Full Bundle Mode: Addressing startup performance issues with dev servers.
Module Federation: A sought-after feature by many users currently using Webpack.
Rolldown-powered Environment APIs: Enhancing server-side rendering (SSR) by replacing JS-based transforms with Rust for better performance in full-stack apps.
The roadmap is ambitious but promises significant enhancements for developers using Rolldown in their projects.
Vue.js 3.6 introduces groundbreaking advancements that promise to elevate the framework's performance and developer experience. With the introduction of Vapor Mode, developers can achieve unparalleled rendering efficiency without altering their existing codebases. This mode, alongside the significant reactivity performance improvements, positions Vue.js as a leader in modern front-end development.
The integration of Vapor Mode into Vue core signifies a pivotal shift in rendering strategies, offering a seamless blend of compatibility and performance. Meanwhile, ecosystem tools like Rolldown are set to redefine project bundling with their impressive speed and efficiency.
As Vue.js continues to innovate, developers are encouraged to explore these new features and contribute to their evolution. Whether you're optimizing existing applications or starting new projects, Vue 3.6 offers a robust foundation for building high-performance, scalable web applications. Keep an eye on future updates and consider diving into the exciting world of Vapor Mode and Rolldown to fully leverage the capabilities of Vue.js 3.6.
