RAG for Vue.js and Nuxt.js: What It Is and How to Use It

RAG stands out because it solves common AI problems. Standard AI models, like ChatGPT, can “hallucinate” incorrect facts or lack recent data. RAG fixes this by pulling real-time info from external sources, ensuring answers are accurate and current. It’s also cheaper than retraining huge AI models, as you only update the external database. For Vue.js developers, RAG means building apps that feel smarter, like a Nuxt.js e-commerce site with a chatbot that knows the latest product details. Plus, RAG reduces errors, making your apps more trustworthy for users.