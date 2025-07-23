Vue School
Simon Le Marchant

Simon Le Marchant

Hey I'm Simon — a front-end engineer with 15+ years in leading and crafting innovative web projects. I enjoy building with Nuxt, Vue, and Electron, but also have a comprehensive full-stack background going all the way back to when Macromedia Flash and ActionScript was a thing. My core principle is to be helpful.
From CSS to Shaders

Discover why traditional CSS and JavaScript fall short when building smooth, interactive ripple effects in modern web interfaces. Learn how GPU-powered WebGL shaders offer a performant, scalable alternative for creating fluid, responsive animations. This article breaks down the limitations of DOM-based animations and introduces you to the power and elegance of shader-based effects.
Building Shader Effects in Vue

Learn how to harness the power of WebGL shaders in your Vue applications to create smooth, GPU-accelerated visual effects that outperform traditional CSS and JavaScript animations. This advanced course guides you through integrating shaders into Vue’s reactive system, covering everything from fundamentals to building interactive, animated UI components.
Updated July 14th 2025

