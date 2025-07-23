From CSS to Shaders

The ripple effect can become more than just a visual flourish—it can be a responsive, dynamic element that adapts to user behavior in subtle but meaningful ways. Maybe ripples that appear when the user moves slowly are different from those created by quick gestures. Maybe the effect responds to the pressure of a touch input, or incorporates the user's scroll velocity. These kinds of nuanced interactions are straightforward to implement in shader code but would be prohibitively complex with DOM-based approaches.