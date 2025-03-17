Vue-doo Magic: AI Development Tricks – Insights from Vue.js Nation 2025 with Daniel Kelly

This article is based on Daniel Kelly's talk at Vue.js Nation 2025, titled "Vue-doo Magic: AI Development Tricks." In this session, Daniel shared his insights on integrating AI into Vue.js development, a topic that is both exciting and a bit daunting for many developers.
AI is still a relatively new frontier in the development world. Many developers are still acclimating to this "magical" technology that feels both innovative and slightly bewildering.
Daniel emphasized the necessity of incorporating AI into our development practices. Ignoring AI and sticking to traditional methods will likely result in falling behind in the fast-evolving tech landscape. AI can be seen as a valuable assistant that can enhance our workflow rather than replace us. It opens up new opportunities and positions developers at the forefront of modern web development.
While AI doesn't replace the need for human developers, it acts as a powerful tool that can significantly boost productivity. Daniel emphasized that "AI cannot do it by itself, but it will boost your productivity." However, using AI responsibly is crucial. If developers rely too heavily on AI and "turn their brain off," they might end up losing productivity rather than gaining it.
Daniel highlighted that the notion of completely replacing developers with AI is a misconception. While some might believe that apps can be successfully created solely using AI, he advised skepticism. "AI is good, but it's not that good yet," he mentioned. Developers are still essential for steering projects in the right direction and making critical decisions.
Integrating AI into your development workflow can lead to faster code production and less time spent on minor technical details. This shift allows developers to focus more on high-level business needs and user experiences. Daniel illustrated how this approach helps surface solutions that might not have been considered otherwise.
By embracing AI-enhanced workflows, developers can maintain their position at the forefront of modern web development and become invaluable assets in an evolving tech landscape.
Let’s explore a practical approach to integrating AI into application development, using a textbook exam generator as a case study. Here's what you need to know:
Using AI to Write Code:
AI's ability to handle complex tasks without requiring extensive manual input helps developers focus on higher-level problem-solving, making apps more user-friendly (UX) and enhancing developer experience (DX). Check out more details on Daniel’s presentation here.
Daniel shared his experience utilizing AI to bootstrap necessary files in his projects. Although not perfect, the AI significantly reduced the manual effort required to create files, allowing developers to focus on customization.
"Be specific about what you want." "Don't expect a perfect working solution out of the box." ~ Daniel
Daniel discussed generating a file upload dialog using AI, highlighting how it incorporated error handling and image previews without manual coding.
By embracing these strategies, developers can harness the power of AI to enhance their workflows and become more proficient in modern web development.
Integrating AI into your application opens up a myriad of possibilities to enhance functionality and user experience. Here are some key concepts and strategies:
AI can be integrated into apps for various purposes such as:
Tips for Integrating AI Effectively
To ensure a smooth integration process, consider these workflow tips:
"Let's talk about some useful tools that I found just on the Internet."
Database Build: A useful tool for developers working on app prompts. It can generate database schemas for apps like social media scheduling tools.
Supabase SQL: The Supabase dashboard includes built-in AI capabilities that assist in writing queries, debugging issues, and more.
Bolt.New: An editor for bootstrapping micro apps quickly. It is user-friendly for junior developers or those new to coding.
Claude (ChatGPT Alternative): A ChatGPT alternative that excels in writing code and can run some of it directly within its interface. Ideal for generating visualizations from data.
Photoshop: Still a powerful tool for designers with robust AI features that can remove or generate objects with ease.
Daniel encouraged developers to "go code some awesome things with Vue and maybe some AI as well." The session emphasized the value of mastering AI-enhanced workflows to remain at the forefront of web development.
As we navigate this new AI world, developers have an opportunity to expand their career opportunities by embracing these tools. By sharing cursor rules and tips for effective prompting, Daniel provided practical strategies for integrating AI into everyday coding tasks.If you're interested in diving deeper into the world of AI driven development, then checkout aidd.io. It's a learning platform designed specifically to help developers navigate this changing landscape of software development in the age of AI.
