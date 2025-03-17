The Importance and Usage of AI in Vue.js – Insights From a Live Panel at Vue.js Nation 2025

This article is based on Vue.js Nation 2025 panel discussion between Alexander Lichter and Michael Thiessen, DejaVue hosts, Patrick van Everdingen, full-stack TypeScript Engineer, and our own Daniel Kelly, Vue School instructor/content creator. The live discussion was about the role of AI in Vue.js development, how AI is shaping the future of frontend frameworks, enhancing workflows, and unlocking new possibilities for developers.
The panel discussion kicked off with a question that many are wondering: "Will we all lose our jobs to AI?" The guests, Daniel Kelly and Patrick van Everdingen, shared their insights on how AI is impacting the job market. Let’s see some details:
The conversation began with Patrick expressing confidence that jobs will evolve rather than vanish due to AI. He emphasized that new job roles will emerge as AI technology progresses.
Daniel Kelly supported this view by explaining that while current job roles may change, human involvement in development processes will remain crucial. With advancements in AI models occurring rapidly, the nature of jobs will transform but not disappear.
Both panelists (Michael and Alexander) agreed that as generative AI tools improve coding efficiency and quality, they also create opportunities for new types of work. There is a consensus that human oversight is essential when working with AI to ensure accuracy and ethical standards.
The discussion also touched upon how technology evolution in various industries historically led to job creation rather than destruction. The analogy was drawn between the evolution of television technology and web development today; advancements did not eliminate jobs but rather expanded opportunities.
The consensus from the panel was optimistic: as long as humans remain integrally involved in the process alongside advancing technologies like AI, there will continue to be ample opportunities for new job roles. The future may look different but is filled with potential for growth across industries.
The panel also discussed how AI is transforming the landscape of development roles and responsibilities. A key point was the emergence of new job titles like "AI Engineer" which are becoming more prominent as companies integrate AI technologies into their software.
One major takeaway is the importance of integrating AI into manageable pieces. As Daniel Kelly mentioned:
"Take it in small chunks. This approach ensures that developers can effectively manage and apply AI tools without becoming overwhelmed.”
AI can automate mundane tasks such as scaffolding test cases or generating code snippets. However, it's crucial to maintain human oversight to ensure quality and relevance:
When using tools like Composer mode within Cursor IDE developers should exercise caution with features like "YOLO mode" which grants extensive control to the AI: Patrick shared an experience where using YOLO mode resulted in unintended consequences like creating excessive files and altering code bases unexpectedly. The consensus is to maintain a balance between leveraging AI capabilities and exercising careful supervision.
In summary, while AI offers exciting new possibilities for frontend development with Vue.js, it's essential to embrace these tools thoughtfully. By integrating them carefully into workflows and maintaining oversight, developers can harness their potential without compromising quality or control.
With AI, the role of documentation is being reexamined. While traditional documentation remains essential for understanding frameworks and plugins, AI is increasingly being used to generate and maintain the documentation dynamically. The panel discussed how tools like Cursor can ingest both local and online documentation to help write code more accurately by referencing grounded facts.
-"Does the role of docs diminish?"
-"You definitely want to keep well-written, documentation around."
AI tools are now enabling developers to keep their focus within their Integrated Development Environments (IDEs) by reducing the need to switch contexts frequently. This integration helps in maintaining a seamless workflow without needing to constantly refer back to external documentation.
The discussion highlighted how models like Claude Sonnet are used within Visual Studio Copilot to provide an alternative to GPT models. These tools can help generate code documentation based on context provided by the developer.
Looking forward, the panel explored how documentation practices might evolve with AI integration. The potential for frameworks to provide LLM-friendly docs was discussed as a way for AI models to better understand libraries or frameworks.
The idea of structuring prompts with XML tags or markdown styles was mentioned as a method for improving LLM outputs by providing more contextually rich information. This method could pave the way for more standardized approaches in creating documentation that is easily digestible by both humans and machines.
In conclusion, while AI can generate much of what developers need dynamically, well-written traditional documentation remains crucial not only for developers but also for training language models effectively.
The panel highlighted the massive energy consumption associated with Large Language Models (LLMs). Concerns were raised about companies like Meta investing in alternative energy sources like nuclear reactors due to the power demands of these models. Before adopting AI technologies, it's crucial to ask "Do I need AI?" The panelists stressed that sometimes existing solutions like APIs can achieve the same goals with much less energy consumption.
The discussion also touched on the ethical and moral dilemmas associated with AI. The power-hungry nature of training LLMs was noted as a significant issue. Suggestions included using local models to reduce dependency on third parties that may have higher energy demands. Additionally, minimizing the training and fine-tuning of models can help lessen environmental impacts.
One recommended approach is hosting local large language models using platforms like Ollama. This allows developers to run models without relying on external servers, thus saving energy and ensuring data privacy. Additionally, using less resource-intensive hardware can also contribute to a greener approach.
The panel underscored the importance of considering environmental and ethical implications when adopting AI technologies in development workflows. By evaluating the real need for AI and exploring local solutions, developers can contribute to more sustainable practices.
The panel explored the potential of AI's role in front-end development. One of the key insights was the introduction of projects like WebLM, which allow for running large language models directly within the browser. This innovation could revolutionize how we handle tasks without needing an internet connection, enhancing privacy by keeping data local.
The discussion also highlighted a shift towards smaller, optimized models that excel at specific tasks. This trend could lead to more efficient and tailored AI solutions in front-end development.
The panel concluded with an optimistic view that while traditional roles may evolve or change shape due to AI advancements, there will always be a need for skilled professionals who can adapt and grow with these technologies.
For those worried about job security: while some roles might change, there are new opportunities on the horizon within this rapidly evolving field.
