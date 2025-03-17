Building Vue’s High-Performance Future: Vapor Mode – Insights from Rizumu Ayaka’s Vue.js Nation 2025 Talk

This article is based on Rizumu Ayaka's insightful talk at Vue.js Nation 2025, titled 'Join Us Building Vue’s High-Performance Future: Vapor Mode'. In this session, Rizumu discussed the evolution of Vue.js and Vapor Mode, highlighting its performance improvements and the role of compilers.
Rizumu (Little Sound) is an independent developer who loves open source. Currently, she is active in the Vue community.
As Rizumu mentioned: "Today, I want to tell you about the next upgrade in Vue. It's called Vapor Mode". Vue Vapor is a variant of Vue that offers rendering without the Virtual DOM.
Vue.js has been around for over ten years, creating a strong community and introducing tools like Vite. Each update has pushed front-end development forward. Vapor Mode is the latest feature in the Vue ecosystem, aiming for more efficient rendering without using virtual DOM.
Looking at how front-end frameworks perform, React has a score of 68, while Vapor Mode has increased Vue's score to 90. The goal is to reach performance like vanilla JavaScript, which scores a perfect 100 by directly interacting with the DOM.
Key Optimization Techniques in Vapor Mode:
Vapor Mode sets new standards for making Vue.js applications fast and efficient.
Using the virtual DOM is common in many frameworks, but it has its drawbacks. Rizumu explains that we don’t always need a virtual DOM. Instead, using native DOM operations can boost performance if you master the right techniques.
"So we actually don't need virtual DOM. If the person who writes it masters enough optimization techniques, they can do a lot of tricks."
A smart compiler can turn a Single File Component (SFC) into native DOM operations. This makes apps run almost as fast as plain JavaScript, which is key to Vapor Mode's strategy.
Rizumu continued her talk by highlighting the significant impact and promising future of Vapor Mode.
Vapor Mode is introduced as a promising upgrade to Vue.js, made to boost performance and efficiency. As "a part of Vue," Vapor Mode offers a runtime size that is currently 53% smaller compared to the virtual DOM mode.
The future of Vapor Mode looks bright with plans for improved JSX support and other enhancements that everyone eagerly anticipates. The development and success of these features are thanks to the teamwork of contributors within the Vue community. Vapor Mode's ongoing growth shows how web technologies keep changing and highlights how important community-driven innovation is in shaping the tools we use every day.
Rizumu's journey into open source began by chance. She saw a tweet by Kevin Deng (co-creator of Vapor Mode) asking for help with Vapor Mode. Though she didn't know what Vapor Mode was, her interest in Vue.js led her to get involved. Her first encounter with the code was tough. Rizumu spent a night trying to understand it and felt overwhelmed. But by looking at it again, she started to get it!
"Interest is really the best teacher and gives you lots of energy." ~ Rizumu
Some challenges she faced included:
Last but not least, Rizumu highlighted the benefits of starting with smaller projects where you can contribute faster and learn more.
Key Points:
Rizumu concluded by encouraging everyone to share their stories in open-source projects like Vapor Mode. She talked about how working together on these projects can lead to exciting developments like improved performance, architecture enhancements, and new features.
She expressed gratitude for all contributors who make these projects successful and shared her hope that more people will join this rewarding journey into open source. Her final words were a reminder that getting involved is just the start of a fulfilling journey in building software together with a passionate community.
