How Vue.js Developers Can Use AI Coding Agents to Build Faster

As Vue.js and Nuxt.js developers, we’re always looking for ways to streamline our workflows and deliver high-quality applications faster. Enter AI coding agents—tools like Cursor that can write, debug, and optimize code based on your instructions. These tools are transforming how developers approach projects, letting us focus on designing great user experiences while the AI handles repetitive or complex coding tasks.
This article explores how Vue developers can harness AI coding agents to supercharge their productivity, using practical examples with Vue.js and Nuxt.js.
After reading this article, you’ll:
AI coding agents are intelligent tools that assist with coding tasks. Think of them as a super-smart coding buddy who can:
Tools like Cursor integrate with your editor, understand Vue.js and Nuxt.js, and use AI models to produce context-aware code. For Vue developers, this means faster prototyping, cleaner codebases, and more time to focus on creative solutions.
Vue.js and Nuxt.js are known for their simplicity and flexibility, but building applications still involves time-consuming tasks like setting up components, managing state, or configuring server-side rendering. AI coding agents can handle these, letting you focus on crafting intuitive UIs or optimizing performance. The key is knowing how to guide the AI effectively, which comes down to three core practices:
Let’s dive into these practices with practical examples.
AI coding agents thrive on precise prompts. A vague request like “Build a Vue app” can lead to messy or incomplete code. Instead, break your requirements into clear, hierarchical steps. Here’s an example of using Cursor to build a Vue.js todo list component.
Suppose you want a Vue 3 component for a todo list with add, delete, and toggle-complete functionality. Here’s a prompt you might give Cursor:
Set up a Nuxt 3 project with:
- A /api/todos endpoint that returns a hardcoded list of todos as JSON.
- ESLint and Prettier configured for code quality.
- A Vitest test to verify the API response.
Cursor might generate:
// server/api/todos.js
export default defineEventHandler(() => {
return [
{ id: 1, text: 'Learn Nuxt', completed: false },
{ id: 2, text: 'Build AI app', completed: true },
];
});
// tests/todos.test.js
import { describe, it, expect } from 'vitest';
import { $fetch } from 'ofetch';
describe('Todos API', () => {
it('returns a list of todos', async () => {
const todos = await $fetch('/api/todos');
expect(todos).toEqual([
{ id: 1, text: 'Learn Nuxt', completed: false },
{ id: 2, text: 'Build AI app', completed: true },
]);
});
});
To ensure quality, configure ESLint and Prettier in your
package.json:
{
"scripts": {
"lint": "eslint .",
"format": "prettier --write ."
},
"devDependencies": {
"eslint": "^8.0.0",
"eslint-config-standard": "^17.0.0",
"prettier": "^3.0.0",
"vitest": "^1.0.0"
}
}
Running
npm run lint or
npm run test catches issues like inconsistent formatting or failing tests. Cursor’s integration with these tools can even prompt the AI to fix errors, like adjusting syntax to pass ESLint rules.
AI coding agents are powerful but not infallible. They excel at specific tasks but may lack the big-picture perspective of a seasoned developer. As a Vue developer, your role is to act as an architect, reviewing the AI’s output and ensuring it fits your project’s needs.
Suppose Cursor generates a Vue component with a minor issue, like missing accessibility attributes. You might notice the todo list’s checkbox lacks an
aria-label. You can prompt Cursor to fix it:
The updated code might look like:
<input
type="checkbox"
v-model="todo.completed"
@change="toggleTodo(index)"
class="mr-2"
:aria-label="`Toggle completion for ${todo.text}`"
/>
By reviewing and refining, you ensure the code is not only functional but also adheres to best practices like accessibility.
AI coding agents shine in Vue.js and Nuxt.js development when used thoughtfully. In the examples above, the todo list component and Nuxt API were built quickly with minimal manual coding. However, success depends on:
AI coding agents can be very helpful for Vue.js and Nuxt.js developers, enabling faster prototyping, cleaner code, and more focus on creative problem-solving. By crafting clear instructions, using quality tools, and providing oversight, you can harness these tools to build robust applications efficiently. The examples in this article show how AI can streamline real-world tasks while maintaining high standards. As AI tools evolve, they’ll become even more integral to Vue development, empowering us to build better, faster, and smarter.
Ready to try AI coding agents in your next Vue project? Start with a small component, experiment with prompts, and let the AI take your workflow to the next level.
