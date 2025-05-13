How Vue.js Developers Can Use AI Coding Agents to Build Faster

*Create a Vue 3 component called TodoList.vue with the following features:*

- *A text input to add new todos.*

- *A list displaying todos with a checkbox to toggle completion and a button to delete each todo.*

- *Store todos in a reactive array using the Composition API.*

- *Style the component with Tailwind CSS for a clean, modern look.*

- *Include basic validation to prevent empty todos.*



After running this prompt in Cursor, you might get:

<!-- TodoList.vue --> <script setup> import { ref } from 'vue'; const todos = ref([]); const newTodo = ref(''); const addTodo = () => { if (newTodo.value.trim() === '') { alert('Please enter a todo'); return; } todos.value.push({ text: newTodo.value, completed: false }); newTodo.value = ''; }; const toggleTodo = (index) => { todos.value[index].completed = !todos.value[index].completed; }; const deleteTodo = (index) => { todos.value.splice(index, 1); }; </script> <template> <div class="max-w-md mx-auto p-4 bg-gray-100 rounded-lg shadow"> <h2 class="text-2xl font-bold mb-4">Todo List</h2> <form @submit.prevent="addTodo" class="mb-4"> <input v-model="newTodo" type="text" placeholder="Add a todo" class="w-full p-2 border rounded" /> <button type="submit" class="mt-2 w-full bg-blue-500 text-white p-2 rounded hover:bg-blue-600" > Add Todo </button> </form> <ul> <li v-for="(todo, index) in todos" :key="index" class="flex items-center justify-between p-2 border-b" > <label class="flex items-center"> <input type="checkbox" v-model="todo.completed" @change="toggleTodo(index)" class="mr-2" /> <span :class="{ 'line-through': todo.completed }">{{ todo.text }}</span> </label> <button @click="deleteTodo(index)" class="text-red-500 hover:text-red-700" > Delete </button> </li> </ul> </div> </template>

This code is functional and styled, but the AI’s output depends on your prompt’s clarity. Including details like “use Tailwind CSS” or “prevent empty todos” ensures the AI delivers exactly what you need.

Practice 2: Using Quality Tools

AI-generated code isn’t always perfect. It might miss edge cases or produce suboptimal patterns. That’s where quality tools come in. For Vue projects, tools like ESLint, Prettier, and Vitest can validate and refine AI output.

Example: Setting Up a Nuxt.js Project with Quality Checks

Let’s say you’re using Cursor to scaffold a Nuxt 3 project with a basic API endpoint. Your prompt might be: