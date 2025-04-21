Making Avatars Move: AI Generated Videos with Runway in a Nuxt App

As I was thinking about a use-case for Runway in a Nuxt project, my mind wandered to the trading cards found in the Chocolate Frogs from Harry Potter. These magical treats came with collectible cards featuring famous witches and wizards that would actually move and interact with the viewer. While I can’t promise any delicious chocolate with this project, I thought we could bring a touch of magic to a site component that hasn’t changed in a long time: the avatar.