Fixing “Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘value’)” in Vue

If you’ve ever seen this error in a Vue 3 app, you’re not along.
Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'value')
This error is one of the most common and frustrating errors developers run into when working with the Composition API — especially with
ref() or reactive data.
In this post, we’ll break down:
This error comes from trying to access
.value on something that… well, isn’t defined. It’s a really a simple JavaScript native error.
In Vue 3’s Composition API, reactive data declared with
ref() or
computed() must be accessed with
.value inside JavaScript logic:
const count = ref(0)
console.log(count.value)
But if
count is
undefined for any reason, doing
count.value will throw the error.
let inputRef
onMounted(() => {
inputRef.value.focus() // ❌ Cannot read 'value' of undefined
})
Fix:
const inputRef = ref(null) // ✅ Always initialize refs
onMounted(() => {
inputRef.value?.focus()
})
ref() something
const count = 0;
console.log(count.value) // ❌ Cannot read 'value' of undefined
Fix:
const count = ref(0) // ✅ Use ref()
.value inside the template
Vue handles
.value for you in templates — no need to write it!
<p>{{ count.value }}</p> <!-- ❌ -->
<p>{{ count }}</p> <!-- ✅ -->
.value before data is ready
If you’re using
ref() to hold an async response:
const user = ref()
onMounted(async () => {
const data = await fetchUser()
user.value = data
})
console.log(user.value.name) // ❌ Cannot read 'name' of undefined
Fix: Check before accessing
if (user.value) {
console.log(user.value.name)
}
Or use optional chaining:
console.log(user.value?.name)
Besides knowing what to look out for, the following tools will help keep you on your toes.
.value or use it in templates
ref(), make sure to type your variables:
const user = ref<User | null>(null)
ref(null))
ref() or
reactive()
.value
.value
