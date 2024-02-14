Vue School
Common Mistakes in Vue.js

In this blog article, we will explore some common mistakes developers make when working with Vue.js and provide practical advice on how to avoid them.
Zod and Query String Variables in Nuxt

Learn how to use Zod with Nuxt to validate and extract data from query string variables. A step-by-step guide to query validation in Nuxt.
Daniel Kelly
Daniel Kelly
Lazy Hydration and Server Components in Nuxt &#8211; Vue.js 3 Performance

Boost Vue.js 3 performance with lazy hydration and Nuxt server components. Learn how to optimize rendering and reduce JavaScript bundle size.
Filip Rakowski
Filip Rakowski
The Ultimate Guide for Using Vue.js with Laravel

Learn how to integrate Laravel with Vue js in various ways for dynamic app development in this ultimate Laravel Vue.js guide.
Mostafa Said
Mostafa Said
Exploring Nuxt Devtools

Nuxt devtools is a phenomenal tool for understanding and debugging our Nuxt application. In this article, we will go through an overview of this amazing toolkit understanding how each feature helps improve our experience.
Charles Allotey
Charles Allotey
Understanding and Measuring Nuxt and Vue.js Performance

Master the art of measuring and optimizing Nuxt and Vue.js performance with key strategies to improve your app’s speed and user experience.
Filip Rakowski
Filip Rakowski
Unveiling the Magic of Provide/Inject with Vue.js

Explore the power of Provide/Inject in Vue.js. Learn how to manage state and share data across components efficiently in Vue applications.
Boudy de Geer
Boudy de Geer
Vue.js Directives: A Beginner&#8217;s Guide

Master Vue.js directives and how they control DOM elements. Learn about built-in Vue directives and how to create custom ones.
Charles Allotey
Charles Allotey
Pinia Unlocked: Vue School&#8217;s Ultimate Learning Resources

Are you ready to dive into the world of state management or enhance your existing skills? Look no further! In this article, we're excited to present you with a carefully curated selection of invaluable resources from Vue School, all centered around the exceptional state management tool: Pinia.
Charles Allotey
Charles Allotey
Latest Vue School Courses

JavaScript Error Handling
PREMIUM

JavaScript Error Handling

54 min| lessons

Error handling is an essential part of JavaScript development. This course starts with the fundamentals and helps you grow by translating the basics into best practices.

Beginner
Build a Google Docs Clone with CKEditor in 30 Minutes
FREE

Build a Google Docs Clone with CKEditor in 30 Minutes

45 min| lessons

Build a feature-rich document editor in no time with CKEditor. Learn how to integrate enterprise-grade text editing capabilities (like rich text, real time collab, and image uploads) into your applications with minimal effort.

Intermediate
Building Shader Effects in Vue
PREMIUM

Building Shader Effects in Vue

59 min| lessons

Learn how to integrate GPU-driven shaders into Vue components: build a WebGL shader from scratch, work with uniforms and textures, and create reactive, high-performance visuals—all within Vue’s lifecycle.

Advanced
