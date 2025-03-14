Vue School
PlansArticlesGet CertifiedToolkitCrowdFunding
LoginCreate account
Home / Blog / Mostafa Said
Mostafa Said

Mostafa Said

With over 7 years of e-learning expertise honed at major companies like Vodafone Intelligent Solutions (_VOIS), Mostafa is full-time instructor at Vue School and a full-stack developer in the wild. He built and maintained dozens of apps using Vue, Nuxt, Laravel, Tailwind, and more. He merges modern teaching methods with coding education to empower aspiring developers of all experience levels. When he's not glued to the code editor, hackathons fuel his competitive spirit, with Deepgram and Appwrite grand prizes under his belt.
Big Announcement: The First In-Person ViteConf 2025 in Amsterdam!

Big Announcement: The First In-Person ViteConf 2025 in Amsterdam!

Vite Conf is going in-person for the first time! Join us in Amsterdam this October 2025 for an unforgettable frontend development experience.
Banner
Best VS Code Extensions for Vue.js and Nuxt Developers

Best VS Code Extensions for Vue.js and Nuxt Developers

Discover the best VS Code extensions for Vue.js and Nuxt developers to boost productivity and streamline debugging.
Updated January 13th 2025
From Vue.js Options API to Composition API: Is it Worth it?

From Vue.js Options API to Composition API: Is it Worth it?

Learn why switching from Vue.js Options API to Composition API improves maintainability and scalability in Vue.js.
Updated November 18th 2024
Upgrading Eslint from v8 to v9 in Vue.js

Upgrading Eslint from v8 to v9 in Vue.js

Learn how to upgrade to ESLint 9 in Vue js, taking advantage of the new flat configuration system and other significant changes in ESLint 9.0.
Updated November 5th 2024
How to Update :root CSS Variable with Javascript

How to Update :root CSS Variable with Javascript

Learn how to update CSS variables with JavaScript. A step-by-step guide to dynamically modify root CSS variables for better styling control.
Updated October 21st 2024
How to fix: &#8220;script setup cannot contain es module exports&#8221; error

How to fix: “script setup cannot contain es module exports” error

Learn how to fix the "script setup cannot contain es module exports" error in Vue.js 3. Discover defineExpose and useTemplateRef.
Updated October 14th 2024
Crafting Stunning UIs with Prime Vue

Crafting Stunning UIs with Prime Vue

Discover how to craft stunning UIs with PrimeVue in Vue.js. Learn best practices to improve your app's design using PrimeVue.
Updated October 1st 2024
Why Use Shadcn Vue? Key Advantages for Your Next Project

Why Use Shadcn Vue? Key Advantages for Your Next Project

Discover Shadcn Vue, a customizable UI component library for Vue.js that enhances development speed and user experience.
Updated September 23rd 2024
Vue Language Tools: Volar, TypeScript, and the Official VSCode Extension

Vue Language Tools: Volar, TypeScript, and the Official VSCode Extension

Discover how Vue.js Language Tools, powered by Volar, revolutionize your development experience in VSCode. This comprehensive guide explores the key packages, TypeScript support, and evolution of Volar, making it a must-read for Vue developers.
Updated September 16th 2024
123

Latest Vue School Courses

Our goal is to be the number one source of Vue.js knowledge for all skill levels. We offer the knowledge of our industry leaders through awesome video courses for a ridiculously low price.

More than 200.000 users have already joined us. You are welcome too!

Products

CoursesWorkshopsVue Master Class 2024 EditionMastering Nuxt

Business Services

Remote WorkshopsDeveloper HiringVue School Developer Toolkit

Events

Frontend NationVue.js NationNuxt NationVue.js Forge

Connect with us

About UsCareersContact UsRequest a courseRequest a feature

Plans

ResourcesNews & TutorialsAffiliate Program

Follow us on Social

© All rights reserved. Made with ❤️ by BitterBrains, Inc.

Privacy PolicyTerms and Conditions