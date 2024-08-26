Vue School
Mostafa Said

Mostafa Said

With over 7 years of e-learning expertise honed at major companies like Vodafone Intelligent Solutions (_VOIS), Mostafa is full-time instructor at Vue School and a full-stack developer in the wild. He built and maintained dozens of apps using Vue, Nuxt, Laravel, Tailwind, and more. He merges modern teaching methods with coding education to empower aspiring developers of all experience levels. When he's not glued to the code editor, hackathons fuel his competitive spirit, with Deepgram and Appwrite grand prizes under his belt.
Mastering Reactivity and Data Updates in Vue.js 3

Mastering Reactivity and Data Updates in Vue.js 3

Dead simple explanation for the reactivity concept in Vue.js.
v-model &#038; defineModel: Two-Way Binding in Vue 3

v-model & defineModel: Two-Way Binding in Vue 3

Master v-model and defineModel for two-way binding in Vue 3. Learn how to use these features for efficient data binding in your Vue.js apps.
Updated August 19th 2024
Sorting Lists with Vue.js Composition API Computed Properties

Sorting Lists with Vue.js Composition API Computed Properties

Learn how to leverage computed properties to effortlessly sort lists in Vue.js 3.
Updated August 12th 2024
How to Use Environment Variables in Vite.js

How to Use Environment Variables in Vite.js

Learn how to use environment variables in Vite.js. A guide to managing Vite env variables for smooth configuration and development.
Updated July 29th 2024
How to Create Supabase Database Migration Files in Vue.js

How to Create Supabase Database Migration Files in Vue.js

In this guide, we’ll focus on creating migration files for a remote Supabase database, ensuring that our the database is updated directly from within our Vue.js project.
Updated July 10th 2024
Secure Vue Apps with Laravel 11 Middleware, Pinia &#038; Vue Router

Secure Vue Apps with Laravel 11 Middleware, Pinia & Vue Router

Learn how to secure your Vue.js 3 app with Laravel 11 middleware, integrating Pinia and Vue Router for a robust authentication system.
Updated June 24th 2024
How to Master Vue Router in Vue.js 3 with Composition API

How to Master Vue Router in Vue.js 3 with Composition API

Master Vue Router in Vue js 3 with the Composition API. Learn how to set up Vue Router in a Vite Vue projects for optimized routing.
Updated June 7th 2024
Master Vue.js 3: The Ultimate Guide for Building Real-World Apps in 2024

Master Vue.js 3: The Ultimate Guide for Building Real-World Apps in 2024

Unlock the secrets to master Vue.js 3 in 2024. Discover expert tips, best practices, and advanced techniques for building top-tier, real-world apps.
Updated May 21st 2024
Automatic File-Based Routing in Vue.js with TypeScript Support

Automatic File-Based Routing in Vue.js with TypeScript Support

This article introduces you to the exciting world of Automatic File-Based Routing in Vue.js 3 using unplugin-vue-router. Say goodbye to verbose router configuration files and embrace a more intuitive, maintainable, and developer-friendly way to define your application's routes.
Updated May 6th 2024
