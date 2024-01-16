Vue School
Mostafa Said

With over 7 years of e-learning expertise honed at major companies like Vodafone Intelligent Solutions (_VOIS), Mostafa is full-time instructor at Vue School and a full-stack developer in the wild. He built and maintained dozens of apps using Vue, Nuxt, Laravel, Tailwind, and more. He merges modern teaching methods with coding education to empower aspiring developers of all experience levels. When he's not glued to the code editor, hackathons fuel his competitive spirit, with Deepgram and Appwrite grand prizes under his belt.
The Ultimate Guide for Using Vue.js with Laravel

Learn how to integrate Laravel with Vue js in various ways for dynamic app development in this ultimate Laravel Vue.js guide.

JavaScript Error Handling
JavaScript Error Handling

Error handling is an essential part of JavaScript development. This course starts with the fundamentals and helps you grow by translating the basics into best practices.

Build a Google Docs Clone with CKEditor in 30 Minutes
Build a Google Docs Clone with CKEditor in 30 Minutes

Build a feature-rich document editor in no time with CKEditor. Learn how to integrate enterprise-grade text editing capabilities (like rich text, real time collab, and image uploads) into your applications with minimal effort.

Building Shader Effects in Vue
Building Shader Effects in Vue

Learn how to integrate GPU-driven shaders into Vue components: build a WebGL shader from scratch, work with uniforms and textures, and create reactive, high-performance visuals—all within Vue’s lifecycle.

