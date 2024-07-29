How to Use Environment Variables in Vite.js

Environment variables play a crucial role in modern web development, especially when working with tools like Vite.js and frameworks such as Vue.js. In this comprehensive guide, we'll explore the benefits and mechanics of using Vite env variables. We’ll also provide valuable insights and practical examples to help you get the most out of this powerful feature.
Vite.js is a cutting-edge build tool designed for speed and efficiency. Unlike traditional bundlers, Vite leverages native ES modules to deliver instant module loading and rapid hot module replacement (HMR). This results in a much faster development experience with quick startup times and near-instant updates.
Vite works smoothly with frameworks like Vue.js, streamlining the development process and enhancing productivity. It simplifies configuration, optimizes performance, and helps you build modern web applications faster and more efficiently.
For a deeper dive into Vite.js and to continue advancing your skills, check out the "Rapid Development with Vite" course on Vue School. This course offers valuable insights and hands-on experience with Vite.js, helping you harness its full potential in your projects.
Now that you're familiar with Vite, let’s quickly dive into what environment variables are and why they're essential.
Imagine you're building a dynamic, interactive web application. You've carefully crafted your Vue.js components, set up Vite.js for an ultra-fast development experience, and you're ready to roll. However, your app needs to communicate with various services, and you have sensitive data like API keys, database URLs, and configuration settings scattered throughout your code. How do you keep this crucial information secure and manageable without compromising your codebase?
Here is when environment variables are needed. At their core, environment variables are key-value pairs used to configure settings outside of your application code. They allow you to define variables outside of the project’s scope and reference them in your code. So, instead of hard-coding the values directly in your codebase like this:
import { createClient } from '@supabase/supabase-js'
export const supabase = createClient(
"https://the-real-project-url.supabase.co",
"the-real-project-key"
)
You can hide the values under environment variables and reference them like this:
import { createClient } from '@supabase/supabase-js'
export const supabase = createClient(
import.meta.env.VITE_SUPABASE_URL,
import.meta.env.VITE_SUPABASE_KEY
)
Environment variables helps in adding a layer of security and flexibility by avoiding hard-coding sensitive data in the codebase. This separation of configuration from code helps in keeping sensitive information, like API keys and database URLs, secure. In addition, we can effortlessly switch between development, testing, and production environments without breaking a sweat.
There are many reason why environment variables are important. Let’s go through some of them.
When working with Vite, you get access to several handy Vite built-in environment constants out of the box. These values are exposed under
import.meta.env and provide essential runtime information about your application's environment. Unlike traditional environment variables, these are automatically injected by Vite, so you don't need to define them in an
.env file.
Here's a breakdown of the available built-in constants:
import.meta.env.MODE
{string}
"development",
"production", or a custom mode).
import.meta.env.BASE_URL
{string}
base config option.
import.meta.env.PROD
{boolean}
true if your app is running in production (either built with
NODE_ENV="production" or running the dev server in production mode).
import.meta.env.DEV
{boolean}
true if the app is in development mode—always the inverse of
import.meta.env.PROD.
import.meta.env.SSR
{boolean}
true if your code is executing on the server during Server-Side Rendering (SSR).
window access in Node.js.
Here's an example on how to use Vite's built-in environment variables:
if (import.meta.env.DEV) {
console.log("Debug mode enabled!");
}
const apiUrl = import.meta.env.PROD
? "https://api.example.com"
: "http://localhost:3000";
These constants provide a clean, type-safe way to adapt your app's behavior based on the environment—without manual configuration. Since they're statically replaced during build time, they also help avoid accidental leakage of sensitive data in your client-side code.
Vite.js provides a straightforward way to define and use environment variables. Let's walk through the steps to set up and use environment variables in a Vite.js project with a Vue.js template.
First, create a new Vite.js project using the Vue.js template. This will set up a Vue project with Vite as the build tool.
# npm 7+, extra double-dash is needed:
npm create vite@latest my-vue-app -- --template vue
cd my-vue-app
npm install
npm run dev
Vite.js supports
.env files for defining environment variables. Create a file named
.env in the root directory of the project. We can define the variables in this file:
VITE_API_URL=https://api.example.com
VITE_API_KEY=your_api_key
DB_PASSWORD=your_db_password
Vite.js exposes environment variables prefixed with
VITE_ to the application’s client-side code and the browser. We can access these variables using
import.meta.env.
Here's an example of how to use environment variables in a Vue.js component with the
<script setup> syntax:
<template>
<div>
<h1>API URL: </h1>
<h1>API Key: </h1>
</div>
</template>
<script setup>
const apiUrl = import.meta.env.VITE_API_URL
const apiKey = import.meta.env.VITE_API_KEY
</script>
By using
import.meta.env.VITE_API_URL and
import.meta.env.VITE_API_KEY, we can reference the environment variables in Vue.js components.
This method helps in avoiding hardcoding values in the codebase, but it does have security limitations. Since all variables prefixed with
VITE_ are exposed to the browser, they can be easily accessed by malicious users. To address this, Vite offers a more secure way to define environment variables.
To prevent accidentally leaking environment variables to the client, only variables prefixed with
VITE_ are exposed to the Vite-processed code. This means that variables without this prefix are only available on the server side.
For example, consider the following
.env file:
VITE_API_URL=https://api.example.com
VITE_API_KEY=your_api_key
DB_PASSWORD=your_db_password
In the client-side code, we can access
VITE_API_URL and
VITE_API_KEY but not
DB_PASSWORD:
console.log(import.meta.env.VITE_API_URL); // "https://api.example.com"
console.log(import.meta.env.VITE_API_KEY); // "your_api_key"
console.log(import.meta.env.DB_PASSWORD); // undefined
This distinction helps manage which variables should be accessible on the client side and which should remain hidden on the server.
One of the key benefits of using environment variables is the ability to manage different configurations for different environments. Vite.js uses dotenv to make this process simple and efficient.
To define Vite environment-specific variables, you can create additional
.env files with suffixes that correspond to different environments. For example:
.env (default)
.env.development (development environment)
.env.production (production environment)
Define your environment-specific variables in each file. For example, in
.env.development:
VITE_API_URL=https://dev-api.example.com
VITE_API_KEY=dev_api_key
And in
.env.production:
VITE_API_URL=https://api.example.com
VITE_API_KEY=prod_api_key
Vite.js will automatically load the appropriate .env file based on the current environment. You can access the variables in your code just as before. When running the app in development mode, Vite.js will use the variables from
.env.development, and in production mode, it will use the variables from
.env.production.
Environment variables are versatile and can be used in various scenarios. They might be employed to conditionally enable or disable features, or to configure different settings based on the environment.
You can use environment variables to implement conditional logic in your application. For example, you might want to enable or disable certain features based on the current environment.
<template>
<div>
<h1>Welcome to Our App</h1>
<div v-if="isFeatureEnabled">
<p>This feature is enabled!</p>
</div>
</div>
</template>
<script setup>
const isFeatureEnabled = import.meta.env.VITE_FEATURE_FLAG === 'true'
</script>
In your
.env file, you can define the feature flag:
VITE_FEATURE_FLAG=true
You can also use environment variables in your build scripts to customize the build process. For example, you might want to include different sets of dependencies or configurations based on the environment.
"scripts": {
"dev": "VITE_API_URL=https://dev-api.example.com vite",
"build": "VITE_API_URL=https://api.example.com vite build"
}
In this example, the
VITE_API_URL variable is set differently for development and production builds.
When deploying a Vite.js application to production, managing environment variables becomes crucial for ensuring that the app runs smoothly and securely. Unlike development, where environment variables are typically stored in a
.env file, production environments often require a different approach to provide and manage these variables. Here’s how you can handle environment variables in production:
In a production environment, you generally set environment variables directly on the server or hosting platform where your application is deployed. Most modern deployment platforms offer ways to define environment variables through their configuration interfaces or CLI tools. Follow the hosting platform specific instructions to add the environment variables.
For static site deployments, Vite.js will include the environment variables in the build process. This means that when you run the build command (
vite build), Vite will use the environment variables defined in your
.env.production file (or environment-specific file) and embed them into the built files. Or, you can directly set the environment variables in the build script:
"scripts": {
"build": "VITE_API_URL=https://api.example.com vite build"
}
If you’re using a build tool or a CI/CD pipeline, ensure that environment variables are correctly passed to the build process. For example, if you're using GitHub Actions, you can define secrets in your repository settings and use them in your workflow files:
After deploying your application, it's important to verify that the environment variables are correctly set and functioning as expected. You can:
When working with environment variables, it's essential to be aware of common pitfalls and adhere to best practices to ensure both functionality and security. Understanding these potential issues and implementing recommended strategies can help you avoid mistakes that could lead to bugs or expose sensitive information.
In this section, we'll explore frequent challenges developers face with environment variables and provide actionable advice on how to manage them effectively.
VITE_
Vite.js only exposes environment variables that are prefixed with
VITE_ to the browser.
While environment variables can help manage configuration settings, avoid storing sensitive data like API keys directly in client-side variables. Make sure to avoid prefixing sensitive data with
VITE_ to avoid having security issues.
Environment variables should be used for configuration settings, not for storing application logic or state. Keep them simple and focused on configuration.
Make sure to document the required environment variables for your project. This can be done in a
README.md file or a separate
.env.example file that lists all necessary variables without the sensitive values:
# .env.example
VITE_API_URL=https://api.example.com
VITE_API_KEY=your_api_key
# For sensitive data like passwords, we can leave a comment to guide the developer. For example:
# Copy the password from the dashboard to run the app locally -> [url]
DB_PASSWORD=
It's a best practice to keep your
.env files out of version control to prevent sensitive information from being exposed. You can do this by adding
.env to your
.gitignore file:
# .gitignore
.env
.env.example
.env.staging
.env.production
In this article, we've explored the essentials of environment variables in Vite, covering their benefits, setup, and advanced usage. From configuring your app for various environments to understanding the security implications, you now have the tools to enhance your application's security, flexibility, and maintainability.
