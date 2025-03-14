Vue School
Big Announcement: The First In-Person ViteConf 2025 in Amsterdam!
Big Announcement: The First In-Person ViteConf 2025 in Amsterdam!

Mostafa Said
Updated: March 14th 2025

Big news for frontend developers! Vite Conf 2025 is happening live in Amsterdam this October! For the first time ever, the Vite community will gather in person to explore the future of frontend tooling, hear from top industry experts, and connect with fellow developers. If you love modern JavaScript, Vue.js, Vite, and high-performance build tools, this is an event you won’t want to miss!

Vue School at Vue.js Amsterdam & JS World

Vue School team at Vuejs Amsterdam

Vue School recently attended Vue.js Amsterdam and **JS World Conferences**, where we connected with the community, shared insights, and enjoyed incredible talks on the future of JavaScript and frontend development. The energy was amazing, with developers learning, laughing, and collaborating.

Evan You: The Future of JavaScript Tooling

Evan You talking about the need for modularization

One of the biggest highlights was **Evan You’s talk on why JavaScript even needs a build step. He walked us through the evolution of frontend tooling, explaining the critical role of bundlers, transpilers, and tools like Vite* in modern web development. (We’ll explore this topic in depth in a future article—stay tuned!)*

Evan You showing how many companies using Vite

During his talk, Evan also talked about VoidZero, a unified, high-performance JavaScript toolchain. VoidZero is designed to streamline the development process by integrating essential features like a parser, transformer, resolver, linter, formatter, minifier, bundler, test runner, and meta-framework support—all in one powerful tool. The goal? To make the next generation of JavaScript developers more productive than ever before.

And then came the biggest announcement of all: **Vite Conf is going in-person for the first time ever!**

What to Expect at Vite Conf 2025

Screenshot of ViteConf homepage

Vite Conf has been a major online event in the frontend world, and now it’s stepping up to the next level. This October the 10th, Amsterdam will host the first-ever in-person Vite Conf, bringing together Vite and frontend experts for one day of community-driven innovation.

  • Expert Talks: Learn from **Vite core team members, framework maintainers, and industry leaders** about the latest advancements in JavaScript tooling and frontend performance.
  • Hands-On Sessions: Get practical experience with the newest Vite features and modern frontend workflows.
  • Networking & Collaboration: Meet and collaborate with developers, open-source contributors, and tech leaders in an inspiring setting.
  • Exciting Announcements: Be the first to hear about new developments in the Vite ecosystem, including potential updates on Void0!

If you’re passionate about Vite, frontend performance, or JavaScript development, this is the must-attend event of 2025!

Why You Should Attend

Vite is transforming the future of frontend development, and this conference is your opportunity to gain expert insights, stay ahead of industry trends, and meet the brightest minds in the JavaScript ecosystem.

Key Benefits:

  • Deep technical insights into Vite, modern build tools, and frontend performance best practices.
  • Real-world case studies from developers and companies using Vite and Void0 in production.
  • Exclusive networking opportunities with top engineers, open-source maintainers, and framework creators.

Join Us in Amsterdam This October!

We’re beyond excited for the first-ever in-person Vite Conf and can’t wait to see you there! More details will be announced soon, so stay tuned.

Mark your calendar for October 10, 2025, and get ready for an unforgettable frontend development experience in the heart of Amsterdam!

🚀 See you at Vite Conf 2025!

With over 7 years of e-learning expertise honed at major companies like Vodafone Intelligent Solutions (_VOIS), Mostafa is full-time instructor at Vue School and a full-stack developer in the wild. He built and maintained dozens of apps using Vue, Nuxt, Laravel, Tailwind, and more. He merges modern teaching methods with coding education to empower aspiring developers of all experience levels. When he's not glued to the code editor, hackathons fuel his competitive spirit, with Deepgram and Appwrite grand prizes under his belt.

