Big Announcement: The First In-Person ViteConf 2025 in Amsterdam!

Big news for frontend developers! Vite Conf 2025 is happening live in Amsterdam this October! For the first time ever, the Vite community will gather in person to explore the future of frontend tooling, hear from top industry experts, and connect with fellow developers. If you love modern JavaScript, Vue.js, Vite, and high-performance build tools, this is an event you won’t want to miss!
Vue School team at Vuejs Amsterdam
Vue School recently attended Vue.js Amsterdam and **JS World Conferences**, where we connected with the community, shared insights, and enjoyed incredible talks on the future of JavaScript and frontend development. The energy was amazing, with developers learning, laughing, and collaborating.
Evan You talking about the need for modularization
One of the biggest highlights was **Evan You’s talk on why JavaScript even needs a build step. He walked us through the evolution of frontend tooling, explaining the critical role of bundlers, transpilers, and tools like Vite* in modern web development. (We’ll explore this topic in depth in a future article—stay tuned!)*
Evan You showing how many companies using Vite
During his talk, Evan also talked about VoidZero, a unified, high-performance JavaScript toolchain. VoidZero is designed to streamline the development process by integrating essential features like a parser, transformer, resolver, linter, formatter, minifier, bundler, test runner, and meta-framework support—all in one powerful tool. The goal? To make the next generation of JavaScript developers more productive than ever before.
And then came the biggest announcement of all: **Vite Conf is going in-person for the first time ever!**
Screenshot of ViteConf homepage
Vite Conf has been a major online event in the frontend world, and now it’s stepping up to the next level. This October the 10th, Amsterdam will host the first-ever in-person Vite Conf, bringing together Vite and frontend experts for one day of community-driven innovation.
If you’re passionate about Vite, frontend performance, or JavaScript development, this is the must-attend event of 2025!
Vite is transforming the future of frontend development, and this conference is your opportunity to gain expert insights, stay ahead of industry trends, and meet the brightest minds in the JavaScript ecosystem.
We’re beyond excited for the first-ever in-person Vite Conf and can’t wait to see you there! More details will be announced soon, so stay tuned.
Mark your calendar for October 10, 2025, and get ready for an unforgettable frontend development experience in the heart of Amsterdam!
🚀 See you at Vite Conf 2025!
