What is a Vue.js Error Boundary Component?

<!--ErrorBoundary.vue--> <script setup lang="ts"> // create an reactive container to store the potential error const error = ref(); // using Vue's build in lifecycle hook // listen for errors from components passed to the default slot onErrorCaptured((err) => { // set the reactive error container to the thrown error error.value = err; // return false to prevent error from bubbling further // (this is optional, if you have a top level error reporter catching errors // you probably don't want to do this. // Alternatively you could report your errors in the boundary and prevent bubble return false; }); // create a way to clear the error function clearError() { error.value = null; } // provide the error and the clear error function to the slot // for use in consuming component to display messaging // and clear the error const slotProps = computed(() => { if (!error.value) return {}; return { error, clearError }; }); // if there's an error show the error slot, otherwise show the default slot const slotName = computed(() => (error.value ? "error" : "default")); </script> <template> <slot :name="slotName" v-bind="slotProps"></slot> </template>