The Model Context Protocol (MCP) for Web Developers

Who hasn’t stored assets in random places (maybe the downloads folder!) when rushing to get a feature out the door? But now it’s 6 months later and you need to remember where that full size original asset is but you just can’t what it’s named. The filesystem MCP is a great solution. It can interact with your filesystem by scanning directories, reading file data, writing to files, and more. Allowing interactions like these can be approved on a case by case basis so you remain in control.