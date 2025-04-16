Email/Password Logins with Nuxt Auth Utils and Nuxt UI

// server/api/auth/login.post.ts import { User } from "#auth-utils"; export default defineEventHandler(async (event) => { const storage = useStorage("data"); // get the email and password from the post body // for a more robust solution you could use zod to validate the body const { email, password } = await readBody(event); // get the user from the storage // we'll make sure to include the password in the user object as it's stored in storage // but it's not returned from the server as part of the user object const user = await storage.getItem<User & { password?: string }>(email); // if the user doesn't exist, return an error if (!user) { return createError({ statusCode: 400, statusMessage: "Please check your email and password.", }); } // if the user does exist, we'll verify the password // we'll use the verifyPassword function from Nuxt Auth Utils // to compare the stored hashed password with the user provided password const isPasswordValid = await verifyPassword(user?.password || "", password); // if the password is invalid, return an error if (!isPasswordValid) { return createError({ statusCode: 400, statusMessage: "Please check your email and password.", }); } // if the password is valid, we can set the session // without the user data without the password (for security) delete user.password; await setUserSession(event, { user, loggedInAt: new Date(), }); // finally return the session data to the client // not really necessary but could be useful for the app to have return await getUserSession(event); });