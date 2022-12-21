Improving Reactivity in Vue.js with VueUse

If you're building a Vue.s 3 application and looking to improve your app's reactivity, VueUse is the tool you need. This powerful library offers over 200 Vue composition utilities that make it easy to integrate reactive capabilities and improve the overall performance of your projects.
In this article, we’ll explore how VueUse empowers you to create dynamic, responsive user interfaces in Vue.js with minimal code. But before diving into the powerful utilities that will elevate your Vue applications, let’s take a moment to understand what VueUse is and how it works.
VueUse is a utility library designed for Vue.js developers to simplify reactivity and boost app performance. With over 200 Vue composition utilities, VueUse covers a wide range of use cases, including working with browser APIs, state management, network requests, animation, and time manipulation. These Vue composables allow developers to quickly add reactive capabilities to their Vue.js applications, making it easier to build apps that respond to data changes in real time.
One of the key features of VueUse is its support for direct manipulation of reactive data. This allows developers to easily update data in real time without writing complex or error-prone code. Whether you're managing application state or reacting to external events, VueUse helps you create a seamless, dynamic user experience.
Let's set up a Vue.js project using Vue 3 and the Composition API. If you're new to the Composition API, consider exploring Vue School's excellent Composition API course to build a strong foundation.
First, create a new Vue project using Vite:
# Create vue project with Vite
npm create vue@latest
# Navigate to project directory
cd reactivity-project
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Start dev server
npm run dev
Next, install the VueUse library:
npm i @vueuse/core
After successful installation, you should see something like this:
Time to go through VueUse powerful Utilities.
The
refDebounced utility creates a debounced version of a Vue
ref, updating its value only after a specified delay without new changes. This is particularly valuable for search inputs, API calls, and performance optimization.
<template>
<div>
<input type="text" v-model="myText" />
<p>{{ debounced }}</p>
</div>
</template>
<script setup>
import { ref } from "vue";
import { refDebounced } from "@vueuse/core";
const myText = ref("hello");
const debounced = refDebounced(myText, 1000);
</script>
Watch how the debounced value updates only after the typing pause:
useRefHistory enables powerful state tracking capabilities, perfect for implementing undo/redo functionality or debugging state changes over time.
<template>
<div>
<form action="#" @submit.prevent="changeText()">
<input type="text" v-model="inputText" />
<button>Submit</button>
</form>
<p>{{ myText }}</p>
<button @click="undo">Undo</button>
<button @click="redo">Redo</button>
</div>
</template>
<script setup>
import { ref } from "vue";
import { useRefHistory } from "@vueuse/core";
const myText = ref("hello");
const inputText = ref("");
const { history, undo, redo } = useRefHistory(myText);
const changeText = () => {
myText.value = inputText.value;
};
</script>
See the history navigation in action:
The
refAutoReset composable automatically resets a ref to its default value after a specified period of inactivity. This is ideal for temporary UI states, notifications, or form feedback.
<template>
<div>
<form action="#" @submit.prevent="changeText()">
<input type="text" v-model="myText" />
<button>Submit</button>
</form>
<p>{{ message }}</p>
</div>
</template>
<script setup>
import { ref } from "vue";
import { refAutoReset } from "@vueuse/core";
const myText = ref("");
const message = refAutoReset("default message", 5000);
const changeText = () => {
message.value = myText.value;
};
</script>
Watch how the message automatically resets:
refDefault provides a clean way to handle undefined states by automatically falling back to a default value.
<template>
<div>
<input type="text" v-model="myText" />
<p>{{ myText }}</p>
</div>
</template>
<script setup>
import { refDefault } from "@vueuse/core";
const myText = refDefault("hello");
</script>
computedEager offers an optimized alternative to Vue's standard computed properties, particularly useful when lazy evaluation impacts performance.
<template>
<div>
<p>{{ counter }}</p>
<button @click="counter++">Increase</button>
<p>Greater than 5: {{checkCount}} </p>
</div>
</template>
<script setup>
import { ref } from "vue";
import { computedEager } from '@vueuse/core';
const counter = ref(0);
const checkCount = computedEager(() => {
return counter.value > 5;
});
</script>
See the performance improvement in action:
The optimization becomes even more apparent in complex scenarios:
Now that you know some of the best utilities VueUse provides, we'll explore implementation best practices.
refDebounced for search inputs and frequent API calls
useRefHistory for complex state management
refAutoReset for temporary states
computedEager when immediate computation benefits performance
computedEager strategically, especially for computation-heavy operations
VueUse has become an indispensable tool in the Vue.js ecosystem, offering powerful utilities that enhance application reactivity and developer productivity. By leveraging these composables, you can write more maintainable, efficient code while reducing boilerplate and improving user experience.
