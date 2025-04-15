Vue School
Daniel Kelly

Daniel Kelly

Daniel is the lead instructor at Vue School and enjoys helping other developers reach their full potential. He has 10+ years of developer experience using technologies including Vue.js, Nuxt.js, and Laravel.
The Model Context Protocol (MCP) for Web Developers

The Model Context Protocol (MCP) for Web Developers

Discover how the Model Context Protocol (MCP) can transform your web development workflow by connecting your IDE to Jira, Figma, databases, and more. Explore practical use cases
Handling File Uploads in Nuxt with useStorage

Handling File Uploads in Nuxt with useStorage

Learn how to implement secure and flexible file uploads in your Nuxt application using the useStorage composable and Unstorage’s unified API. This step-by-step guide covers everything from validation to storage and serving files, making it easy to build a production-ready upload system.
Updated April 10th 2025
Build a File Upload Component in Vue.js with the Composition API

Build a File Upload Component in Vue.js with the Composition API

Learn to build a Vue.js file upload component using the Composition API. Master file selection, custom styling, multiple files support, and more in this hands-on tutorial.
Updated April 1st 2025
Give Your Web Apps a Voice with Eleven Labs AI

Give Your Web Apps a Voice with Eleven Labs AI

Bring your Nuxt Content pages to life with Nuxt Content Narrator, a seamless integration of Eleven Labs’ text-to-speech technology. Easily convert Markdown content into high-quality, natural-sounding audio with synchronized text highlighting and a customizable player.
Updated March 24th 2025
What is a Vue.js Error Boundary Component?

What is a Vue.js Error Boundary Component?

Error boundaries in Vue are a game-changing tool that prevents your entire application from crashing when a component fails, ensuring a smooth user experience. In this guide, we'll explore how error boundaries work, how to implement them in your Vue applications, and where to find pre-built solutions to save you time.
Updated March 17th 2025
Master Error Handling in a Vue.js App

Master Error Handling in a Vue.js App

Learn how to handle errors in Vue.js like a pro with this comprehensive guide, covering component-level error handling, composable patterns, global error handling, and more. Master these techniques to build resilient, production-ready applications that gracefully recover from unexpected issues.
Updated March 13th 2025
JavaScript Error Re-Throwing: What, Why, When?

JavaScript Error Re-Throwing: What, Why, When?

Master JavaScript error handling with re-throwing—an often-overlooked technique that enhances debugging and improves code maintainability. Learn best practices, practical examples, and strategies to transform cryptic errors into actionable insights.
Updated March 6th 2025
Master TailwindCSS 4 for Vue

Master TailwindCSS 4 for Vue

Learn how to use Tailwind CSS 4 with Vue 3 to build beautiful, scalable applications with ease. This guide covers installation, configuration, and new features like theme variables, container queries, 3D transformations, and more!
Updated February 27th 2025
Master JavaScript Error Handling

Master JavaScript Error Handling

Master JavaScript error handling with try-catch, common error types, custom error classes, and async handling. Learn best practices in our latest course
Updated February 25th 2025
