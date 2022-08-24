Vue School
Daniel Kelly

Daniel Kelly

Daniel is the lead instructor at Vue School and enjoys helping other developers reach their full potential. He has 10+ years of developer experience using technologies including Vue.js, Nuxt.js, and Laravel.
What is the Jamstack?

What is the Jamstack?

The Jamstack is a popular web development stack that offers a variety of benefits and has taken the development community by storm in recent years but what exactly is it? In this article let’s examine how it works at a high level and talk about why you might want to use it.
Vue.js Forge Episode 1 In Review

Vue.js Forge Episode 1 In Review

The first ever Vue.js Forge was an event to remember! More than 2,500 coders worldwide got hands-on Vue.js experience with the latest technologies.
Updated August 5th 2022
How to Migrate from Vuex to Pinia

How to Migrate from Vuex to Pinia

Learn how to migrate from Vuex to Pinia, the officially recommended global state management solution for Vue.js.
Updated June 28th 2022
Vue Conf US Day 2 Summary

Vue Conf US Day 2 Summary

Vue Conf US day 2 proved to be just as fruitful as day one! Get a quick rundown of the day's talks in this summary article.
Updated June 15th 2022
Vue Conf US Day 1 Summary

Vue Conf US Day 1 Summary

Vue Conf US day 1 featured talks from industry experts and tons of information for advancing your Vue career.
Updated June 9th 2022
How to Install JetBrains Mono Font in Visual Studio Code

How to Install JetBrains Mono Font in Visual Studio Code

Learn how to install the JetBrains Mono font in Visual Studio Code (VSCode) for improved readability and enhanced developer experience.
Updated May 14th 2022
See You at VueConf US 2022

See You at VueConf US 2022

Are you coming to the in-person Vue event of the summer? Tickets are available now for VueConf US 2022! Get your conference and workshop tickets today!
Updated May 2nd 2022
2 Minute Breakdown of the Nuxt 3 Release Candidate

2 Minute Breakdown of the Nuxt 3 Release Candidate

As of April 19, 2022 Nuxt 3 is officially at the release candidate stage. This means the framework’s stable version 3 is on the horizon and that no major breaking changes are expected until the stable release.
Updated April 22nd 2022
How to Create an Animated Sprite with VueUse

How to Create an Animated Sprite with VueUse

VueUse provides some helpful composables for making animation easy in your Vue.js projects. In this article, get hands on with useIntervalFn and useRafFn.
Updated April 19th 2022
